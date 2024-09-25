AI cloud startup Aarna.ml raises $6.7M in Series A round

Aarna.ml, a provider of open-source GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) AI cloud software, on Wednesday, said it raised $6.7 million in a Series A funding round led by Exfinity Venture Partners.

The Bengaluru startup will use the capital to accelerate product development for the GPU cloud management use case, it said in a statement.

Aarna.ml had earlier closed its Series A round in October 2023 with $5.5 million in funding from investors like NVIDIA, LDV Partners, 3Lines, and CARAT Venture Partners, among others. This additional investment brings the total Series A capital to $6.7 million.

"We are thrilled to partner with Exfinity Venture Partners. Beyond the financial support, Exfinity’s expertise in scaling deep tech startups in cross-border settings will significantly aid our expansion. With Exfinity's backing, we are poised to extend our reach and enhance our impact in the industry," said Amar Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Aarna.ml.

Also Read Ahammune Biosciences bags $5M in Series A funding

Founded in 2018 by Amar Kapadia and Sriram Rupanagunta, Aarna.ml has offices in San Jose, California, and Bengaluru. It enables GPU-as-a-service providers and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCP) to deliver hyperscaler grade multi-tenant GPU instances with full isolation while using a common underlying GPU pool.

"Our investment in Aarna.ml underscores the immense potential and value of Aarna’s innovative solutions in the AI Cloud sector. The collaboration aims to drive forward the adoption of multi-tenant GPU instances, ensuring robust and isolated environments for diverse AI workloads," added Chinnu Senthilkumar, Managing Partner at Exfinity Ventures.