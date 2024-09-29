India Habit Centre exhibition brings out the joy of creation and inspiration from nature

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 805 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Artist Ruchi Chadha recently showcased an exhibition of her paintings and ceramic works at the Visual Arts Gallery in New Delhi’s India Habitat Centre, titled The Lotus Bloometh. See Part I of our coverage of the exhibition curated by Robinson here.

A graduate of the College of Art in Delhi, Chadha feels the journey of learning continues throughout life. “It opens up paths in the most unexpected ways. Learning to unlearn is also a journey,” she tells YourStory

The artistic journey is not without its ups and downs, twists and turns. “There are no mistakes or failures - it is more of experimentation,” she explains.

“It depends on how we take it and how we make it. Failure is when you give up on oneself,” Chadha says.

Looking beyond conventions, she feels that painting what one loves reflects in one’s work. “It is actually the experience of creating something itself that is remarkable,” Chadha observes.

Too much focus on the outcome may not create that much impact. “The joy to create something itself is a great achievement,” she affirms.

“The joy to be able to paint, or to hold clay in my hand to create something, is the most cherished and memorable moment of my life. Each day is a memorable day and each moment I live is a journey,” Chadha explains.

“Curating the shows, lessons learnt, and the laughter shared have made my life richer as a human being,” she adds.

“The lotus symbolises fertility and life in the way it is rooted in primordial waters,” curator Robinson describes. The Lotus Sutra scripture expresses the infinite potential and dignity of life.

Lotuses are found in many colours, including white, pink, yellow, red, blue, and purple. In different ways, they represent purity, divinity, love, beauty, spirituality, wisdom, and compassion.

The journey of the lotus, from a bud to full bloom, has a meditative effect when conveyed through artworks. The blooming lotus signifies hope and faith amidst all adversity.

The wide range of Chadha’s artworks bring out this diversity of interpretation, including underwater paintings and an outstanding 18-feet long work encompassing the full spectrum of aquatic habitat. Interspersed between the paintings are ceramic art pieces depicting rocks, frogs, turtles, dragon flies, bees, and fish.

Chadha has been presenting shows curated by Robinson under the name of IKA (InnerKonnectArt). “IKA strives to engage viewers and explore new frontiers with multidisciplinary practices of art and design,” Chadha adds. This includes exhibitions, talks and camps.

The core of IKA is to share and express intimate and personal ideas with artistry, craftsmanship and quality. “It aims to highlight the artistic processes, approaches and ideas of creative individuals and established artists,” she describes.

IKA curates two shows every year. The next major project is the exhibition titled Reverberation. It will be held in April 2025 at the Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre.

Chadha also offers words of advice for aspiring artists. “Drawing inspiration from my mentor Dr. Daisaku Ikeda, my advice to all the aspiring artists is to continue in their journey of creating and recreating yet not losing their individuality,” she says.

“Enjoy your journey in the process of being able to create, grow, and be the best version of yourself,” Chadha signs off.

Ruchi Chadha

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the gallery.)