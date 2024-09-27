Life hacks: 10 cheat codes for life to learn in your 20s

Your twenties are a pivotal decade—a time when you lay the foundation for your future while navigating the complexities of adulthood. You’re figuring out your career path, building relationships, and discovering who you truly are. While there’s no rulebook to life, there are shortcuts, or "cheat codes," that can make this journey smoother. Imagine knowing some key insights and strategies that could help you avoid common mistakes, fast-track your success, and enjoy the ride.

Here are 10 life cheat codes to help you thrive in your twenties—wisdom that, once applied, will change the game for you.

1. Invest in relationships, not just networks

Your 20s can be filled with a lot of networking events and career-building, but remember that genuine connections are more valuable than just collecting business cards. Focus on building deep relationships with mentors, friends, and colleagues who support your growth. These connections will prove more valuable than transactional contacts in the long run.

Cheat code tip: Reach out regularly to mentors and friends to maintain those bonds. A strong support system is crucial in times of both success and challenge.

2. Live below your means

This is one of the most important financial cheat codes for your 20s. It’s tempting to spend your paycheck on new gadgets, vacations, or trendy clothing, but establishing good financial habits early will pay off down the line. Save, invest, and avoid accumulating debt.

Cheat code tip: Follow the 50/30/20 rule—50% of your income goes to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings and investments.

3. Learn how to say ‘No’

In your twenties, opportunities abound, but not all of them are worth your time. Learning to say "no" to things that don’t align with your goals or values is one of the most powerful skills you can develop.

Cheat code tip: Practice saying no in a polite but firm way. It frees you to focus on the things that truly matter.

4. Prioritise your health early

Your body may be resilient now, but neglecting your health can lead to problems later. Establishing good habits around diet, exercise, sleep, and mental health in your twenties will give you more energy and reduce long-term health risks.

Cheat code tip: Set up a routine that incorporates physical activity, healthy eating, and enough sleep. Small, consistent habits can have a big impact.

5. Experiment and fail fast

Your twenties are the time to take risks. Try different career paths, start a side hustle, or explore new hobbies. It’s the perfect time to fail and learn from it because you have fewer responsibilities and more time to recover.

Cheat code tip: Don’t be afraid of failure. The faster you fail, the quicker you learn what works and what doesn’t.

6. Continuous learning is key

Formal education might end, but real learning begins in your twenties. Invest in your personal and professional development through books, courses, podcasts, and even travel. Knowledge is power, and the more you know, the more you’ll grow.

Cheat code tip: Dedicate at least 30 minutes a day to learning something new, whether it’s reading, listening to a podcast, or taking an online course.

7. Don’t compare your journey to others

In a world of social media, it’s easy to compare your life to others, but remember that everyone’s journey is different. Some people may seem ahead of you, while others seem behind. Focus on your own path and progress.

Cheat code tip: Limit social media use if it causes you to feel inadequate or envious. Instead, use that time to work on your own goals.

8. Focus on experiences over things

Material possessions can bring temporary happiness, but experiences—travel, adventures, and even challenges—shape who you are. Your twenties are a time to explore and create lasting memories.

Cheat code tip: Prioritise spending on experiences like trips, concerts, and new activities instead of accumulating stuff.

9. Master time management

In your twenties, you’ll juggle many responsibilities—work, friendships, side projects, and personal time. Learning to manage your time efficiently will help you excel in all areas of your life without burning out.

Cheat code tip: Use time-blocking techniques to allocate dedicated periods to work, relaxation, and personal projects. It helps avoid overwhelm and procrastination.

10. Embrace the present, but plan for the future

While living in the moment is essential, planning for the future is equally important. Start thinking about where you want to be in the next 5, 10, or 20 years. Set goals, but don’t stress too much about the outcome. Balance living for today with smart planning for tomorrow.

Cheat code tip: Regularly review and update your long-term goals, and create actionable steps to achieve them. Flexibility and foresight will help you adapt as life unfolds.

Your twenties are a time of discovery, growth, and change. While there’s no perfect formula for getting it right, these 10 cheat codes can help you navigate this decade with more ease and confidence. From building meaningful relationships and learning from failure to mastering time management and prioritising health, applying these insights will set you up for success in your thirties and beyond. Remember, it’s not about having all the answers but embracing the journey and making the most of this transformative decade.