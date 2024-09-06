Short-form videos drive over 47% of consumer choices: ShareChat and Moj report

With the festive excitement well underway, there is a significant shift in consumer behaviour with nearly half (47%) of Indian shoppers influenced by short-form videos when making purchasing decisions, according to a report by social media platforms ShareChat and Moj.

The report, "Short Form Big Impact: Festive Blueprint," revealed that 81% of consumers actively watch bite-sized content. This format is particularly influential among those aged 25-44, with nearly 50% of this group basing their purchase decisions on the content they view on short video platforms.

“Brands have continued to receive returns through platforms such as ours, with a deep understanding of culture and language, fueled by creativity and strong strategic solutions adapting to evolving needs of today’s consumer," said Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat and Moj—which are operated by Mohalla Tech.

Regional language content is highly preferred, the report noted, with 86% of viewers favouring it. Creator-led videos are particularly impactful in Tier III cities and also influence purchase decisions.

During festivals, micro-influencers see increased engagement, with 70% of them also creating more content around the festivals. Popular festive purchases include clothing, home decor, and gifts, followed by beauty, food and electronics.

While 34% of shoppers are open to exploring new brands, consumers in South India show strong brand loyalty, with 68% preferring their trusted favourites.

Over recent years, short-form videos have gained immense popularity in India with the emergence of platforms like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, ShareChat﻿’s Moj﻿, Chingari﻿, and Trell. Nearly half of all Indians watch short-form videos, spending 30 minutes a day or more watching such videos, the report noted.

This industry is expected to reach up to $12 billion by 2030, according to a Redseer report.