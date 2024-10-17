GenAI in focus at NVIDIA AI Summit India: 8 sessions you should not miss

Over the last two years, Generative AI (GenAI) has been rapidly gaining interest and traction in India, where its potential for scalability and population-wide impact is significant.

In line with this, the NVIDIA AI Summit India (Oct 23-25, 2024) will dive deep into various GenAI applications, showcasing how these technologies are transforming industries and driving innovation across the country.

Here are some handpicked GenAI sessions you should not miss:

Accelerating Autonomous Vehicle development with AI

Rahul Jain, Program Architect, Autonomous Driving Solutions, NVIDIA

This session focuses on how AI frameworks and platforms like NVIDIA DRIVE AGX are streamlining the development of autonomous vehicles, from training and simulation to real-time sensor data processing.

Advanced AI-based voice and text solutions for enterprise use cases

Raghav Aggarwal, Managing Director and Co-founder, Fluid AI

Abhinav Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder, Fluid AI

This talk explores the use of generative AI frameworks, including NVIDIA NeMo and Riva, to create transformative voice and text-based solutions for industries like healthcare, finance, and customer service.

Generative AI in enterprises, from PoC to production

Jai Ganesh, Chief Product Officer, VP Technology, Harman DTS

Nirmalya De, Principal Product Manager—Conversational AI and Deep Learning, NVIDIA

These senior tech leaders will discuss how generative AI is being deployed across sectors such as healthcare and automotive, transforming workflows and driving innovation in production environments.

The future of AI in media & entertainment

George Estes, Vice President of Developer Programs and Corporate Marketing, NVIDIA

AI is revolutionising media and entertainment, from content creation to distribution. This session will cover how AI-driven tools are optimising workflows and enhancing audience engagement.

The India opportunity: Learnings from enabling AI/ML development with grassroots data

Manu Chopra, CEO, Karya

Discover how AI tools are being developed using grassroots data, particularly for non-English-speaking populations in India, while generating economic opportunities for rural communities.

Walmart powering ecommerce: A competitive edge with generative AI

Rohit Chatter, Chief Software Architect, Walmart Global Tech

Learn LLM-based search to revolutionise product discovery, enhancing customer experiences through precise AI-driven search and recommendation models.

Enhancing software-defined vehicle development with efficient, Generative AI

Manoj Chatankulangara Rajan, Head - Gen AI and AI for Automotive, TCS

Rajat Soni, Technical Architect, TCS

Learn how generative AI models, fine-tuned with automotive datasets, are transforming the software-defined vehicle development lifecycle, from feature deployment to autonomous driving software.

Building Generative AI for a billion voices

Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder, Sarvam AI

This session will explore how to build voice-first, cost-effective generative AI solutions designed to serve India’s diverse, multilingual population.

All the GenAI-specific sessions at the summit will uncover the innovations shaping the future of industries in India, and generate insights into how developers and businesses alike can harness AI for transformative growth.

The tech conference, taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, also features an exclusive fireside chat featuring none other than NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

