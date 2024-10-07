Ecommerce marketplace Meesho’ s orders surged 40% YoY during the company’s flagship sale, it said in a press note.

The budget-friendly shopping platform held its flagship ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024’ from September 27 to October 6, 2024, It witnessed 145 crore customer visits, and about 3 crore app downloads, and 45% growth in new to ecommerce shoppers.

Among top categories, sales in the home and kitchen segment more than doubled, while Beauty and Personal Care grew by 60%, and Kids & Baby Essentials saw a 75% rise. Brands like Mars grew over 4X, while Denver and Mamaearth saw impressive growth exceeding 2X. Bella Vita and Swiss Beauty also nearly doubled their growth.

“Meesho’s remarkable growth is built on two core principles: serving underserved users and offering the widest selection at the lowest prices. During our Mega Blockbuster Sale this year, we achieved over 40% growth in orders, surpassing industry expectations.”

The company also highlighted that nearly 45% of its shoppers hailed from tier IV cities, including but not limited to Ranaghat (West Bengal), Neyyattinkara (Kerala), Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), and Sangareddy (Telangana) among others.

More than 80% of Indian Online Shoppers come from Tier II and beyond cities, and nearly 40% of all orders came in from Northeastern space it had earlier highlighted in its Smart Shopper Report.

Meesho, which features small businesses like SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, said that more than 25,000 sellers doubled their revenue during the sale.

The platform saw a 100% increase in Day 1 orders compared to last year while daily orders surged over threefold. Nearly 6.5 crore customers flocked to the platform on Day 1 of sale, purchasing products across categories like Fashion, Personal Care, Beauty, Home and Kitchen, and Electronic Accessories