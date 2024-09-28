Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale doubles Day 1 orders YoY

Nearly 6.5 crore customers flocked to the platform on Day 1, Meesho said. Additionally, the Meesho Mall segment witnessed ~2.5X growth in orders, with 45% of orders coming from new customers.

Sayan Sen654 Stories
Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale doubles Day 1 orders YoY

Saturday September 28, 2024 , 2 min Read

Ecommerce unicorn Meesho, during its Mega Blockbuster Sale, saw a 100% increase in Day 1 orders compared to last year while daily orders surged over threefold.

"By just 2 PM yesterday, we had already surpassed our previous best of highest orders placed on Day 1 previous year, and by the end of the day, that number had more than doubled," CEO Vidit Aatrey said on X.

Nearly 6.5 crore customers flocked to the platform on Day 1 on Thursday purchasing products across categories like Fashion, Personal Care, Beauty, Home & Kitchen, and Electronic Accessories, the company said.

In preparation for the sale, Meesho saw ~1.5 crore app downloads, making it one the most downloaded app on the Google Play Store, the company said.

The Meesho Mall segment witnessed ~2.5X growth in orders, with 45% of orders coming from new customers. Brands saw remarkable growth, with Mamaearth orders increasing fivefold,

"We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response to day 1 of our Mega Blockbuster Sale. A heartfelt thank you to our valued sellers, brand partners, and loyal customers for this fantastic beginning. We achieved a record-breaking feat of doubling our Day 1 orders over last year," Megha Agarwal, General Manager, Business at Meesho, said in a statement.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

  • Meesho
  • festive season sales
  • Ecommerce
  • Just In