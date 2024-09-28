Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale doubles Day 1 orders YoY

Ecommerce unicorn Meesho, during its Mega Blockbuster Sale, saw a 100% increase in Day 1 orders compared to last year while daily orders surged over threefold.

"By just 2 PM yesterday, we had already surpassed our previous best of highest orders placed on Day 1 previous year, and by the end of the day, that number had more than doubled," CEO Vidit Aatrey said on X.

Nearly 6.5 crore customers flocked to the platform on Day 1 on Thursday purchasing products across categories like Fashion, Personal Care, Beauty, Home & Kitchen, and Electronic Accessories, the company said.

In preparation for the sale, Meesho saw ~1.5 crore app downloads, making it one the most downloaded app on the Google Play Store, the company said.

The Meesho Mall segment witnessed ~2.5X growth in orders, with 45% of orders coming from new customers. Brands saw remarkable growth, with Mamaearth orders increasing fivefold,

"We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response to day 1 of our Mega Blockbuster Sale. A heartfelt thank you to our valued sellers, brand partners, and loyal customers for this fantastic beginning. We achieved a record-breaking feat of doubling our Day 1 orders over last year," Megha Agarwal, General Manager, Business at Meesho, said in a statement.