Tetr College of Business launches $10M fund for student entrepreneurs

Tetr College of Business, a global business school, has introduced a $10 million fund—‘Tetr - Under 20’—aimed at supporting student entrepreneurs through targeted investments.

The sector-agnostic fund aims to support a minimum of 20 innovative ideas, focusing on areas including, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, and sustainability.

“The next decade belongs to those who can harness AI, emerging technologies, and sustainability to solve our world’s most pressing challenges. We are looking for young minds who see these as tools to reshape industries and create meaningful impact,” Pratham Mittal, Founder, Tetr College of Business and Masters’ Union, remarked.

The fund is spearheaded by Manoj Kohli (former Head of SoftBank India), Viney Sawhney (Professor at Harvard University), Nitin Gaur (former Advisory Board Member at Stanford University), Mihir Mankad (also a Professor at Harvard University), Debesh Sharma (Founder and CEO of MetaFora), and Mittal.

The initiative seeks to empower the next generation of business leaders by offering them access to guidance and mentorship from experienced industry professionals.

“Entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of a thriving economy, and Tetr’s fund recognises the immense potential today’s young minds hold,” said Kohli.

“Traditionally, VCs look for established businesses and teams with proven track records. For young entrepreneurs, however, we only look for passion, willingness to learn and adapt, and the ability to build and test their ideas with real users,” he added.

Selected students in the Tetr - Under 20 programme can choose to focus on their startup or continue their education while building their business. They will access Tetr’s global incubation network, offering expert mentorship, advanced facilities, and valuable industry connections.

Backed by a network of venture capitalists, founders, and industry leaders, the fund will provide comprehensive support in areas such as product development, marketing, talent acquisition, and regulatory guidance. A pitch day will be held for startups to present their ventures to venture capitalists and investors.

In return for their investment, investors will receive equity in the startups based on their investment amount. Additionally, a portion of the fund will be specifically allocated for startups founded by Tetr’s students.

The opportunity is available to all aspiring entrepreneurs across the globe. Applicants must be 20 or younger, as of December 31, 2024. Companies in pre-revenue or post-revenue stages with innovative ideas that can transform industries can also apply.

Founded in 2024, Bengaluru-based Tetr College of Business has 110 undergraduate students from across the globe, learning by building businesses in seven countries: the USA, Italy, Singapore, Brazil, UAE, India, and Ghana. As part of its four-year Bachelor’s programme, students will attend prestigious institutions, receiving instruction and mentorship from leading educators and business leaders from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Cornell, NASA, Estee Lauder, and American Express.

(The article was updated)