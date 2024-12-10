﻿LambdaTest﻿, a cloud-based testing platform, has raised $38 million in a funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from ﻿Qualcomm Ventures﻿. This brings its total funding to $108 million.

The newly raised capital will be allocated towards advancing its quality engineering solutions and further developing KaneAI, its AI-native QA Agent-as-a-Service platform.

Headquartered in Noida and San Francisco, LambdaTest claims to cater to over 15,000 customers, including Fortune 500 and G2000 companies.

“KaneAI is more than a tool—it’s a transformative approach to QA, empowering teams to test smarter and faster, with less manual effort. Our foundation in LambdaTest’s cloud-based platform gives us an edge in delivering this solution at scale, and we’re thrilled to have the support of Avataar Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures as we reshape the future of QA,” said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-founder of LambdaTest.

The company’s latest solutions include KaneAI, an AI-powered QA automation Agent-as-a-Service, and the AI-native HyperExecute platform, which helps companies to test their digital assets efficiently.

These GenAI-powered offerings streamline QA processes to meet the demands of faster and more complex software development cycles.

The firm has achieved a 105% YoY growth, with over 2.3 million developers and testers globally using its platform, with more than 1.2 billion tests have been executed on LambdaTest, it said in a statement.

“Asad & team are a force of nature to be reckoned with — in a short period of time they have disrupted the entire market. From creating the first AI-native, no-code QA solution (KaneAI) to launching the only truly e2e Enterprise grade, secure test orchestration platform (HyperExecute), they have totally changed the game & pulled the rug out from under existing CBT vendors,” said Nishant Rao, Founding Partner at Avataar.

In 2022, the company secured $45 million in a funding round led by Premji Invest, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Telstra Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Leo Capital.

"As AI applications on the cloud and on devices become more prevalent, continuous testing with AI-driven automation is essential for accelerating release cycles and improving CI/CD pipeline efficiency," said Quinn Li, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Qualcomm Ventures.