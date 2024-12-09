Meet 15 game-changing entrepreneurs of 2024

In a world driven by constant change, entrepreneurs stand out, not just for their ideas but for their ability to turn vision into action. These innovators are constantly breaking barriers, revolutionising industries, and building solutions that address real-world challenges.

From leveraging cutting-edge technology to fostering inclusive growth, they are redefining what it means to lead in the 21st century.

Meet 15 such entrepreneurs who are not only shaping the future but inspiring others to dream bigger and bolder.

Ishanee Sharma, Founder of Ishanee Sharma Law Offices

Ishanee Sharma is a lawyer, writer, and the founder of Ishanee Sharma Law Offices, based in Delhi. An alumnus of National Law School Delhi and Harvard Business School, she practices at the Delhi High Court and serves as counsel for Uttar Pradesh in the Supreme Court of India.

Passionate about justice and egalitarianism, she advocates for legal reform and social progress. Honoured with the Rising Star award by Times Power Icons 2019, Ishanee is dedicated to promoting accountability and responsibility across all levels of society.

Ajay Bohora, Co-founder of HDFC Credila Private Ltd.

Ajay Bohora has significantly impacted Indian education financing by disbursing over Rs 10,000 crore in education loans, making HDFC Credila the largest private education lender in India.

An alumnus of VJTI and Hofstra University, USA, Bohora’s career spans roles at MetLife, New York, and founding a healthcare-focused BPO later acquired by WNS Global Services. Recognised as a promising entrepreneur by The Economic Times, he also serves on the Board of Governors of IIIT, Nagpur.

Bilal Khimji, Co-founder of TradeBridge

Bilal Khimji is a dynamic entrepreneur with expertise in finance and a passion for transforming the agricultural supply chain. As an engineer, CFA, FRM charter holder, and Stanford graduate with an investment banking background, he founded TradeBridge, a successful B2B agritech marketplace.

Khimji’sstrong work ethic, academic excellence, and industry expertise have positioned him as a leader in India’s agritech transformation. His commitment to innovation and forward-thinking vision continue to drive TradeBridge’s growth and success in the sector.

Kamalakar Devaki, Founder and CEO of SandLogic

Kamalakar Devaki, founder and CEO of SandLogic, is a trailblazer in AI innovation. Under his leadership, SandLogic developed groundbreaking technologies like the ExSLerate AI co-processor chip, setting new standards in energy-efficient AI hardware. His visionary platforms, including Lingo for NLP and speech analytics, and the Shakti LLM series for domain-specific intelligence, are transforming industries.

Recognised with numerous accolades, Devaki’s work exemplifies the integration of innovation and enterprise, driving the global AI landscape forward with a commitment to "Adding Intelligence" across sectors.

Sarma BKP, Founder and CEO of ACTA.AI

Sarma BKP is the visionary Founder and CEO of ACTA.AI, an innovative platform redefining meeting productivity. Acta.ai leverages AI technology to automate recording, transcribing, and summarising meetings, ensuring every key insight is captured and easily accessible in a searchable format. Designed to enhance productivity and collaboration, the platform helps businesses stay organised and never miss critical details.

Tailored for small and medium IT enterprises, ACTA.AI offers customised SaaS solutions to streamline workflows, boost teamwork, and save valuable time. Under BKP’s leadership, the company enables organisations to focus on strategic decision-making, while its AI seamlessly handles routine tasks.

Lakshay Jain, Founder and CEO of Mascan

Lakshay Jain is a young serial entrepreneur redefining the digital media landscape. Starting his journey as a freelancer at just the age of 10, he now leads Mascan, a Delaware-based digital asset holding company that reaches over 100 million users every month.

He is often known for his innovative vision and industry disruptions, especially for launching his first venture Mevrex, a full-stack marketing agency, when he was only 16. Today, Mevrex operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A self-made trailblazer, he’s an inspiration for young entrepreneurs worldwide.

Sridhar Seshadri, Co-founder of Mintmore

Sridhar Seshadri, a visionary serial entrepreneur, co-founded Mintmore, Spotflock, and Bankai Labs, driving innovation in deeptech and AI across telecom, healthcare, fintech, legal, and sporttech. An ex-Meta and ex-Electronic Arts executive, and a BITS Pilani alumnus, Seshadri is passionate about leveraging technology to solve complex challenges.

He also supports governments in adopting govtech initiatives to improve public services. Known for merging strategic insight with technical expertise, he is revolutionising AI’s application to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Chintan Vasani, Founder of Wisebiz

Chintan Vasani, Founder of Wisebiz, a leading real estate market research and sales closure management firm. The company is driving innovation in Mumbai’s real estate sector. His achievements include a 10-acre township with 1,100+ apartments under PMAY and launching Wisebiz Developers for sustainable redevelopment.

Featured in top media outlets and awarded “MSME Real Estate Business of the Year 2023,” Vasani continues to shape the industry with expertise and vision.

Shreeram Iyer, Co-founder of Vera Business Consulting and North Carolina Academy of R&D

Shreeram Iyer, a seasoned entrepreneur and co-founder of Vera Business Consulting, specialises in assisting Family Offices with tech business acquisitions. With a background in AI startups and successful exits, he has held significant roles, including Country Head at EY and Vice President of T-Hub, Telangana's startup ecosystem.

A strategic consultant with two decades of global IT experience, Iyer advises the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation and holds multiple intellectual properties in AI and blockchain. He is also a board member of quantum computing and photonics committees.

Debayan Sen, Sports commentator and media innovator

After stints with ESPN STAR Sports and Zee Sports, Debayan Sen set up a sports media production company, which worked with international clients like NBA and FIFA, and also directed the first all-Indian crew to produce an Argentina match featuring Lionel Messi, with the feed distributed to 150+ countries.

After leadership stints at ESPN India and ESPNcricinfo, where he set up the latter’s vernacular operations, Sen worked on IPL and the 2024 T20 World Cup as a commentator. He now wishes to collaborate with his fitness coach wife Priyanka, to help make India a fitter nation.

Faizan Ayubi, CEO & Co-founder, Trackier

Faizan Ayubi, Co-founder of Trackier, is driven by innovation, technology, and customer-centric solutions. From his roots at Delhi Technological University, Ayubi co-founded vNative, which evolved into Trackier, a globally recognised SaaS platform for performance marketing.

Trackier, present across five continents, remains a bootstrapped startup, reflecting his focus on sustainable growth. His methodical approach and approachable leadership foster a collaborative, innovative environment. Ayubi aims to scale Trackier into a global brand while maintaining its agile, entrepreneurial spirit.

Dr Surya Chundi, Educator and motivational speaker

Dr Surya Chundi, a renowned educator and motivational speaker, has been honoured with the World Talented Award 2024 for his transformative impact on education and student development in India. With over two decades of experience, he has influenced more than 1,400 junior colleges and 700 undergraduate institutions.

Known for his "being to becoming" philosophy, Dr Chundi advocates personal growth alongside academic achievement. His accolades, including The Economic Times Excellence Award, highlight his mission to redefine education in India.

Bhawya Sahu, Founder of BOYA

Bhawya Sahu, the visionary behind BOYA in New Delhi, is redefining luxury dining with a focus on impeccable service and refined taste. Coming from a distinguished family in the fashion industry, his passion for hospitality led him to create a high-end culinary destination that merges global sensibilities with innovative cuisine.

Inspired by his travels across Europe and the US, Sahu aims to elevate Indian hospitality to international standards, offering guests an exceptional experience marked by care, distinction, and a profound sense of belonging.

Muralidhar Somisetty, Founder of YogiFi

Muralidhar Somisetty, an innovative serial tech entrepreneur, is transforming the approach to stress management through technology-led mindfulness. As the founder of YogiFi, the company behind the world’s first smart yoga mat, he empowers individuals globally to integrate yoga and meditation into their daily routine, making wellness a priority and accessible for everyone.

His visionary leadership has earned multiple accolades, including Forbes India’s Top 100 and Times Health Excellence Award. YogiFi, a Made-in-India product, has gained international recognition, with a global presence in 21+ countries in the leaderboard as "Best Sports and Fitness Gadget of 2024" alongside Apple Watch, Oura Ring, Peloton Bike, and Whoop Band.

T Aditya Reddy, Founder of Mexarosa

T Aditya Reddy, a dynamic entrepreneur, began his journey at 21 with a dream of owning a restaurant. He launched his first successful venture, Tiger Lily, in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, overcoming challenges without prior experience.

Expanding his culinary footprint with Taro, Cara Cara, and recently Mexarosa, a vibrant Mexican restaurant, Reddy is committed to delivering innovative dining experiences. Inspired by Zuma’s founder, his vision for Mexarosa reflects his dedication to consistency, service, and capturing Hyderabad's evolving food scene with fresh concepts.