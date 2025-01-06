Women have long been recognised as vital contributors to the workforce, bringing diverse perspectives and innovative solutions. However, despite their significant presence, the journey toward achieving gender parity in leadership roles remains fraught with challenges.

The “Broken Rung” phenomenon, highlighted in the DivHersity Benchmarking Report 2023–2024 by HerKey, illustrates a critical gap in the leadership pipeline, where women are often unable to ascend from entry-level positions to managerial roles at rates comparable to their male counterparts.

Let’s explore the current scenario of women in corporate leadership, examining trends, challenges, and effective policies aimed at fostering gender equity.

The representation of women in leadership positions has seen a troubling decline. According to the DivHersity Benchmarking Report, the proportion of women in C-suite roles plummeted from 37% in 2022 to just 24% in 2023.

At mid-management and senior levels, women's representation stands at a mere 19%, indicating that systemic barriers persist at every level of the corporate hierarchy. This decline underscores the urgent need for organisations to implement robust strategies that support women's advancement.

Key statistics

● Entry-level representation: Women constitute 34% of total employees across surveyed companies

● Mid-management drop: Representation decreases significantly to 19% at mid-management and senior levels

● Returnee programme: 93% of large enterprises and 83% of SMEs/startups actively hire female returnees

Challenges faced

The challenges women face in climbing the corporate ladder are multifaceted and deeply entrenched. Systemic barriers, such as the Glass Ceiling, hinder their advancement to top leadership roles. The Broken Rung phenomenon results in women being promoted to managerial positions at significantly lower rates than men, limiting their upward mobility. Additionally, cultural biases and stereotypes persist in hiring and promotion processes, further complicating their path to leadership.

These barriers create a ripple effect that diminishes diversity in senior leadership roles, ultimately affecting organisational performance and innovation.

To tackle gender disparity at the executive level, organisations must adopt a holistic approach that fosters women's progression from entry-level to leadership positions. Here are some key strategies:

Expand the talent pool: Companies should broaden their hiring practices to include candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences. The report indicates that 84% of surveyed companies have specific initiatives aimed at recruiting women, signalling a commitment to enhancing diversity within their workforce.

Introduce bias-free evaluations: Implementing bias training and utilising neutral bias monitors can help organisations identify and mitigate biases during hiring and promotional processes. AI-driven tools can analyse communication patterns and suggest inclusive language, promoting a more equitable workplace environment.

Establish comprehensive DEI metrics: C-suite executives must track women's representation across various organisational levels, particularly focusing on women of colour. Setting promotional goals alongside hiring targets can help address the "broken rung" issue effectively.

Provide leadership coaching: Investing in leadership coaching and mentoring programmes is essential for empowering women within organisations. These resources can provide valuable insights and structured guidance that facilitate personal and professional growth.

Foster flexible work arrangements: Flexible work policies are crucial for supporting women's career advancement. The report shows that over 90% of companies offer flexible work arrangements, which can significantly enhance employee satisfaction and retention.

Achieving gender equity in corporate leadership requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders involved. Organisations must go beyond merely enhancing women's ambitions; they need to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder progress. By implementing targeted policies that address both the Glass Ceiling and the Broken Rung, companies can create an environment where female talent thrives.

This commitment not only benefits individual employees but also enhances organisational performance by fostering diverse perspectives that drive innovation. As highlighted in the DivHersity Benchmarking Report 2023–2024, the time for action is now—companies must prioritise gender diversity as a cornerstone of their strategic objectives to pave the way for future generations of female leaders.

Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, Herkey