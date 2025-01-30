Struggling beauty and personal care startup Clensta's Co-founder and Chief Business Officer Ashish Mishra has stepped down.

Mishra, in LinkedIn post, said it was time to move on and that an "acquisition strategy at such an early stage did not match my goals."

The development was first reported by The Economic Times. Clensta did not immediately respond to queries shared by Yourstory.

Mishra's departure comes at a time when the Gurugram-based company is reportedly in talks for an acquisition.

Mishra joined the Parineeti Chopra-backed startup in September 2023. Before that, he spent over three years at Honasa Consumer, leaving as SVP-Offline and International business.

In October 2024, Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO said that the company's LinkedIn page was compromised after a post was published of the founder admitting to alleged financial mismanagement.

The post reportedly detailed alleged financial issues, including unpaid salaries, inflated profit and loss statements, and mismanagement of cash flow. It included an apology from Gupta to employees and investors, admitting to poor handling of the company’s finances.

Founded in February 2016 by Gupta, Clensta is focused on producing personal care products that use waterless technology to address hygiene needs while conserving water.