Ola Krutrim has deployed its open-source LLM services to power Kumbh Sah'AI'yak—an AI chatbot launched for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The app, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, will serve as a free 24/7 guide, providing navigation assistance and updates on the events to devotees.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is slated to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagrag, Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Krutrim, said, “With this innovation, we celebrate the convergence of heritage and progress, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to driving India’s journey towards digital empowerment and technological independence, fueled by our investments in AI, chip designing, and cloud infrastructure."

Kumbh Sah'AI'yak is a flagship initiative aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for a “Digital Mahakumbh”, showcasing how technology can enhance inclusivity, sustainability, and the overall spiritual journey for devotees, the statement said.

. @Krutrim will provide LLM services for Kumbh Sah'AI'yak app - AI chatbot launched by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji today. This chatbot for #MahaKumbh2025 will redefine the experience of all the devotees in Prayagraj, marking a milestone in uniquely Indian cultural-tech convergence.… pic.twitter.com/PhIY3FpIgm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 13, 2024

An initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, the app is developed by the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation, with Samagra serving as the anchor partner.

Besides Krutrim, Bhashini serves as the official language translation service partner for Kumbh Sah'AI'yak, supported by Punjab National Bank through its CSR contributions and the Gates Foundation to drive product development.

The newly launched app supports various languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, and Bengali, to serve crores of pilgrims with real-time responses, clickable options, and voice commands.

The platform will also allow pilgrims to navigate the mela area, offering guidance on various topics such as the history, rituals, and significance of Maha Kumbh, travel and accommodation options, as well as key attractions around Prayagraj.

While outlining its AI and cloud roadmap at its flagship event Sankalp 2024, Ola Krutrim introduced its first chip families—Bodhi for AI workloads, Sarv for general computing, and Ojas for Edge applications.

The company plans to design and produce India’s first AI-specific silicon chip by 2026, built for handling complex AI tasks, and to launch Bodhi 2 by 2028. Krutrim also announced partnerships with Arm and Untether AI to advance its work in silicon technology by 2026.