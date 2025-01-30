Chennai-based AI SaaS IT management platform SuperOps has raised $25 million in Series C funding, led by ﻿March Capital﻿.

Existing investors ﻿Addition﻿and Z47 also participated in the round. With the fresh capital, the startup has so far raised $54.4 million.

The capital will be allocated to enhance AI research and development, scale its offerings for mid-market and enterprise-managed service providers (MSPs), along with expanding its global footprint.

“We are looking to invest the funds in three key areas. Cracking the mid-market and selling to high-value customers is now a priority, which also includes global expansion by entering into markets like the UK and Australia. That’s our primary focus,” Arvind Parthiban, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperOps tells YourStory.

“The second focus is AI. We have a team in New Zealand specifically building AI models. We recently launched a super bot companion called Monica, and we are adding more functionalities to it. Investing in AI is going to change how MSPs operate in the future,” he adds.

Over the last four years, SuperOps has become a reliable partner for MSPs worldwide, helping thousands of such service providers optimise operations through its unified AI-powered platform.

Building on its established expertise in MSP solutions, the firm is entering the broader IT market with its Endpoint Management tool, a solution built to enhance productivity of IT teams. Internal IT teams, already constituting 20% of SuperOps’ customer base, can now benefit from this solution.

"Endpoint Management is the flip side of the coin for MSPs. There was a natural pull—almost 20% of our customer base consists of internal IT teams, largely driven by the post-pandemic shift to a distributed workforce. A lot of companies started buying our existing product called RMM, and we basically built the new solution on top of it,” Parthiban says.

According to a Gartner report, IT spending is expected to reach $5.74 trillion in 2025.

Founded in 2020 by Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, SuperOps is an AI SaaS startup that offers a unified PSA-RMM platform to simplify the IT management process and workflow of MSPs.

In the past year, SuperOps has seen a threefold increase in its customer base and expanded its presence to over 104 countries.

“We are delighted to be part of SuperOps’ impressive growth. The platform has improved the businesses of MSPs worldwide. I am impressed by the team’s customer-centric approach to innovation, and their AI advancements. I am confident that SuperOps will continue to outpace the competition and create significant value for IT service providers,” said Tarun Davda, Managing Director at Z47.

The company is betting big on AI. Last year, the firm rolled out Monica, a hyper-contextual AI agent that acts as a guide to analyse the MSP’s dataset to deliver personalised insights, automate routine workflows, and help in decision-making. With Monica, MSPs and IT teams have seen up to a 30% improvement in operational efficiency.

Currently, the firm has several global IT service providers utilising the platform across 104 countries to simplify operations and support their business growth.

“Our top four revenue-generating regions are the US, UK, Europe, and Australia. Around 70% of our customers come from North America. This year, we’re going to focus on non-English-speaking markets, especially Europe and Latin America, where we are planning to invest in partner channels more and work with them to sell globally,” Parthiban adds.

The firm last raised funds in 2023, securing $12.4 million in a Series B funding round led by Addition and March Capital, with participation from Matrix Partners India.

“The SuperOps team has proven their capability to disrupt the MSP technology market. With rapid product advancements and significant growth in global markets, SuperOps has become a major player. We are excited to support the expansion of their AI platform and scaling of their offerings to larger MSPs and internal IT teams,” said Ravi Rajamony, Vice President at March Capital.

Last month, YourStory exclusively reported the Superops appointing former ﻿Freshworks﻿ executive Javeeth Ahamed as vice president of sales.

"We are excited to continue to support the SuperOps team on their mission to empower IT service providers to scale, streamline operations and thrive in an increasingly competitive market," added Todd Arfman at Addition.

As of last year, the company has achieved 250% growth and is on track for 100%+ growth this year, according to Parthiban.

“With our twin-engine model for SMBs and mid-market customers, along with partner-driven GTM strategy working well, our target is to maintain a steady 200-300% growth trajectory over the next 2-3 years.”