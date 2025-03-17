Entrust Family Office to expand into new cities and verticals

Multi-family office Entrust Family Office is eyeing expansion into new cities and verticals as the country sees a boom in high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), it said on Monday.

The Bengaluru-based family office will expand its operations in key financial hubs, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Coimbatore. Entrust said with Bengaluru contributing the most, it expects to see upcoming growth in Mumbai and Delhi.

Additionally, the firm plans to expand into new verticals, including alternate asset classes, international investment facilitation, and extending standalone support services to single-family offices.

Also Read Entrust Family Office on working with startups and guiding the next generation of ultra-high net worth individuals

“Our 12-year journey has been defined by a pursuit of excellence and a deep understanding of our client’s financial aspirations. As we step into this new chapter, we remain committed to delivering sophisticated, forward-thinking guidance on wealth stewardship and expanding our reach and capabilities to serve more families with the same dedication and trust. As for our vision for the future, we aim to set new benchmarks in the family office space, expand our AUM multi-fold, and strengthen our position as India’s most trusted family office,” said Rajmohan Krishnan, Principal Founder and Managing Director of Entrust, in a statement.

Founded in 2013, Entrust has a clientele of over 75 families, including Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys, and Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner at Accel Partners India.

The firm recognises families with assets ranging between Rs 50 crore to Rs 200 crore to benefit from the expertise of a multi-family office.

Entrust provides its clients with a range of services, including customised investment strategies, CFO services, banking assistance, concierge services, and estate planning.