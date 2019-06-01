EDITIONS
Ayush Sharma
‘Analog at heart and digital by mind' Ayush is an engineer by education, sportsperson by heart and procrastinator by profession. Having an adventure of his lifetime @YourStoryCo. Find him on twitter @_AyushS or on mail at ayush[at]yourstory[dot]com
Stories

Scaling your startup: focus on brand, not just technology

by Madanmohan Rao
30th Mar 2017 · 4 min read
Events

From idea to IoT: the wearables and industrial internet outlook for India

by Madanmohan Rao
31st Jan 2017 · 6 min read
Mobile

Meet the entrepreneur from Gangnam whose True Balance app is topping Play Store in India

by Chaitanya Ramalingegowda
8th Mar 2016 · 6 min read
Stories

Blackberry enters Android with Priv – A hit or a miss?

by Ayush Sharma
29th Jan 2016 · 2 min read
Startup

How technology is disrupting financial inclusion in India

by Ayush Sharma
17th Jan 2016 · 4 min read
TechSparks

Customer is king, and SaaS-based TrueSemantic helps companies get his approval

by Ayush Sharma
30th Dec 2015 · 4 min read