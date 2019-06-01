EDITIONS
Ayush Sharma
‘Analog at heart and digital by mind' Ayush is an engineer by education, sportsperson by heart and procrastinator by profession. Having an adventure of his lifetime @YourStoryCo. Find him on twitter @_AyushS or on mail at ayush[at]yourstory[dot]com
Stories
Scaling your startup: focus on brand, not just technology
by Madanmohan Rao
30th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
Events
From idea to IoT: the wearables and industrial internet outlook for India
by Madanmohan Rao
31st Jan 2017
· 6 min read
Mobile
Meet the entrepreneur from Gangnam whose True Balance app is topping Play Store in India
by Chaitanya Ramalingegowda
8th Mar 2016
· 6 min read
Stories
Blackberry enters Android with Priv – A hit or a miss?
by Ayush Sharma
29th Jan 2016
· 2 min read
Startup
How technology is disrupting financial inclusion in India
by Ayush Sharma
17th Jan 2016
· 4 min read
TechSparks
Customer is king, and SaaS-based TrueSemantic helps companies get his approval
by Ayush Sharma
30th Dec 2015
· 4 min read
