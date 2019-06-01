EDITIONS
Megha Krishna
Im the youngest Aao hostels travel fellow from namma Bengaluru, 21-year-old, I just completed her my undergraduate education in English, Journalism and Psychology this April and have been a freelance writer for about 3 years now. I am attempting to make a career in travel writing so I can turn my passion into profession. I also teach speech and drama and have worked as a dialogue writer and assistant director in a few Kannada short movies. To me, traveling has multiple meanings. I hope of writing more about my travel experiences and directing travel based shows someday.

[Travel Series] Vishakapatnam- City of destiny

by Megha Krishna
Share on
24th Jul 2018 · 6 min read

[Travel Series] Vijayawada: the business capital of Andhra Pradesh

by Megha Krishna
Share on
23rd Jul 2018 · 6 min read

[Travel Series] Nellore- The land of religious and spiritual legacy

by Megha Krishna
Share on
23rd Jul 2018 · 6 min read

[Travel Series] A visit to the world’s second richest temple at Tirupati

by Megha Krishna
Share on
20th Jul 2018 · 5 min read

[Travel Series] A miracle called Mahabalipuram

by Megha Krishna
Share on
12th Jul 2018 · 6 min read

[Travel Series] From the French-named sweet stalls of Pondicherry

by Megha Krishna
Share on
28th Jun 2018 · 6 min read