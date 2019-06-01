EDITIONS
Sajna Ali
Now i am a Aao hostels travel fellowship member. I have been travelling solo for last three years along with my IT job and volunteering in two NGOs. A native of Zamorin's land, Kozhikode, Kerala, I got wanderlust in my blood from my father Ali who was a lorry driver and used to take me on one day - short trips. I is an avid reader and blogger. My debut novel, ""When the sun sets"" was published in 2015. I am a part of Admin Panel team of India's largest online traveller's community –‘Sanchari’ which is a platform for publishing travelogues and a dedicated team for social activities.

[Travel Series] Meghalaya – The land of rain

by Sajna Ali
Share on
4th Jul 2018 · 7 min read

[Travel Series] Guwahati – Gateway to the north east

by Sajna Ali
Share on
3rd Jul 2018 · 5 min read

[Travel Series] Shanthinikethan - Abode of Learning

by Sajna Ali
Share on
26th Jun 2018 · 5 min read

[Travel Series] Kolkata – City of Joy!

by Sajna Ali
Share on
13th Jun 2018 · 9 min read

[Travel Series] Nalanda – The Vishwa Vidyalaya

by Sajna Ali
Share on
11th Jun 2018 · 6 min read

[Travel Series] Bodhgaya – City of Buddha

by Sajna Ali
Share on
22nd May 2018 · 4 min read