EDITIONS
Login
Shalmali Prakash
A writer by day and a reader by night, Shalmali has a love for the art of storytelling. Her enthusiasm for traveling coupled with her interest for human behavior and things around makes her a fine storyteller.
Startup
Need a solution to the work commute problem? Flowerpot Mobility puts you on the right road
by Shalmali Prakash
Share on
25th Apr 2018
· 6 min read
Startup
Tired of your food getting spoilt en-route? Bootstrapped Just Deliveries provides easy solutions
by Shalmali Prakash
Share on
18th Apr 2018
· 6 min read
Startup
Wanna party all night? Let online discovery platform HighApe be your nightlife guide
by Shalmali Prakash
Share on
11th Apr 2018
· 6 min read
Startup
Tired of waiting for your food? Bootstrapped EasyQueue is here to solve that
by Shalmali Prakash
Share on
7th Apr 2018
· 4 min read
Stories
Meet the man who is empowering the specially abled with technology
by Shalmali Prakash
Share on
19th Mar 2018
· 8 min read
Women Entrepreneur
5 inspirational mumpreneurs who are balancing work with motherhood
by Shalmali Prakash
Share on
6th Mar 2018
· 4 min read
More Stories