BS-VI compliant Renault Kwid launched in India

The Renault Kwid competes with the likes of Maruti Alto K10, Maruti S-Presso, and Datsun redi-GO.

By YS Auto
29th Jan 2020
Renault India has launched the BS-VI compliant variants of the Kwid at Rs 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with a price hike of Rs 9,000 across all variants. The company had earlier launched the facelifted version of the car in October 2019.


The 0.8-litre variant of the Kwid now retails between Rs 2.92 lakh and Rs 4.22 lakh while the 1.0-litre Kwid retails between Rs 4.42 lakh and Rs 5.01 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).


Renault Kwid’s 0.8-litre three-cylinder engine continues to produce the same 54 PS of power and 53 Nm of torque and the gearbox option is a five-speed manual. The 1.0-litre variant also produces an unchanged 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of torque. this engine is offered with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).


Renault Kwid
Renault to launch Zoe electric vehicle in India


The same engines are also present in the Datsun redi-GO, so we expect the Japanese hatchback to retain the same performance figures.


The Renault Kwid comes with a 184 mm ground clearance and best in class storage space options. First in class features in the small entry-level hatchback include LED digital instrumentation, reverse parking camera with guidelines, and rear passenger armrest. The eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.


Safety features include driver airbag, ABS, EBD, rear sensors, seatbelt reminder, and a speed-alert system as standard. The top spec variant also comes with a front passenger airbag.


Renault India is expected to showcase its Zoe electric car at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 next month. The small hatchback is retailed in Europe and will get several India-specific changes when launched.


It is retailed in the UK in two engine specifications – R110 (108 PS/225 Nm) and R135 (135 PS/245 Nm). The hatchback will have a range between 300 km and 350 km.


The French carmaker is also set to showcase the HBC compact SUV concept at the Auto Expo.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Here are the upcoming electric vehicles that will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020


Authors
YS Auto

