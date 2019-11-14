Honda 2Wheelers India launches its first BS-VI motorcycle SP 125

The new SP 125 competes with the Pulsar 125 Neon and Hero Glamour FI and is 16 percent more fuel-efficient than the outgoing Shine SP 125 BS-IV.

By YS Auto
14th Nov 2019
Honda 2Wheelers India launched the BS-VI compliant version of its SP 125 at Rs 72,900, replacing the CB Shine SP 125. In comparison, the BS-IV version had a price tag of Rs 65,579 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The deliveries of the SP 125 will begin by the end of November 2019.


Honda SP 125
The motorcycle is fitted with an LED DC headlamp, engine start/stop switch, and a six-year warranty package. Also, the SP 125 will continue to be retailed as in two variants (drum brake and disc brake). In terms of design, it has new tank extensions inspired from the Livo and the CB Hornet 160R.


Powering the motorcycle is a 124cc fuel-injected mill coupled to five-speed gearbox. This engine produces 10.87 PS of power (up from 10.30 PS) and 10.9 Nm of torque (up from 10.3 Nm). Also, Honda has managed to reduce the kerb weight of the motorcycle from 123 kg to 118 kg. The engine will have eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology, which was first seen in the Activa 125 BS-VI. This includes features like an ACG starter (Alternating Current Generator), which promises a smoother and silent start.


Speaking at the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda 2Wheelers India, said, “With Honda’s superior technology and many first in segment features - SP 125 BSVI provides the best riding performance with 16 percent more fuel efficiency. Be ready to experience the ‘Power of Silence’ with the all-new sporty, spectacular and spontaneous - SP 125 BS-VI.”


Honda SP 125

Features include new digital instrumentation with Eco indicator and HET rear tyre (low rolling resistance tyre). The ignition switch doubles up as an engine kill switch. Colour options include Striking Green, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.


Honda’s previous launch in India was the Activa 125 BS-VI, which carries a sticker price of Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


