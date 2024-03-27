Crayon, the Norway-headquartered global IT consulting company, aims to strengthen its presence in India through deeper engagement with customers and harnessing the talent pool to build solutions that would be applicable globally.

“We continuously have deep relationships and trust with the customers. We would expand on that,” CEO Melissa Mulholland said, terming India as one of the fastest-growing markets for the company.

The core competency of Crayon is around the area of software licensing, where it helps companies optimise the costs while implementing new technology platforms along with cloud and data services.

In India, Crayon operates through two channels—direct relationships with customers and offering its services to partners. Its core customer base is the mid-market segment, and Crayon believes in delivering value to them, on par with the best.

Recently, the company opened an independent software vendor (ISV) incubation centre in Bengaluru to support India-based ISVs and startups to develop cloud-based digital solutions for public sector application areas, including agriculture, healthcare, utilities, smart infrastructure, and edtech.

Mulholland, speaking on the incubation centre in India, said it will explore various opportunities in the data and AI segments, which she believes will be the driving force for the Indian market going forward.

The CEO added that the incubation centre will help many businesses, especially from the mid-market segment, to navigate through the complex world of cloud, data, and AI. “India is oftentimes the bespoke location for new ideas,” she remarked.

Besides the incubation centre, Crayon aims to establish an AI centre of excellence in the country, where it aims to harness local talent. “Oftentimes, we will create these concepts and ideas, which will be built out of India and then take it to the global market.”

According to the CEO, AI and Gen AI will play a key role in the future, but added that enterprises are still trying to understand how to implement these technologies within their business models.

“I think businesses need to really start planning ahead around how they're going to think about putting AI in the workplace while making sure their data is secure,” Mulholland said.