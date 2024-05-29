The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to advance skill development and lifelong learning in India and around the world.

The collaboration aims to empower individuals across the globe, by equipping them with essential competencies and qualifications, thereby enhancing employability and sustainable economic growth, NSDC said in a statement.

An agreement in this regard was signed by Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International; and Sangheon Lee, Director, Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department, ILO, reaffirming both organisations' commitment to leveraging their strengths and expertise in talent development.

"This partnership is dedicated to developing effective policies, governance and financing structures which will enhance skill development both nationally and internationally," a release said.

"A key aspect of the partnership is the implementation of the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). This digital transformation will streamline skill development initiatives, enhancing their efficiency, accessibility, and global impact," it said.

The partnership aims to facilitate public-private partnerships and knowledge exchange to enhance Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), develop micro-credentials, and promote Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) through a global knowledge-sharing platform.

By strengthening the comparability of skills and qualifications, digital tools will be developed and deployed to assess and compare the skills and qualifications of Indian workers with those required in potential destination countries, improving mobility and global employability prospects for Indian workers.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said, "This digital transformation will enhance the efficiency of skill development initiatives, making them more accessible and impactful globally."

"By combining ILO's expertise with our commitment to skilling, reskilling, and upskilling, we aim to empower individuals to navigate disruptions and create a sustainable future. Together, we will enhance skillsets and boost employability, driving impactful change in the evolving job market," Tiwari said.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, said, "This partnership will help build a pool of Indian youth for global opportunities as the partnership aims to align and benchmark Indian qualifications with global skills standards."