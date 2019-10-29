A

With pink tickets, women in Delhi can now ride public buses for free

In an attempt to advance women’s safety and empowerment, the government of Delhi has promised free public bus rides to women, with special pink tickets.

By Sasha R
29th Oct 2019
Delhi free bus women


With many women getting paid less than their male counterparts, often taking up unpaid labour, and having to travel long distances, getting a free pass for public transport can be a blessing.


In his Independence Day address, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that women would be able to ride Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses across the capital, from Wednesday, October 29, 2019.


On Tuesday, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot posted an official statement confirming this via Twitter, saying that this is a “historic day for Delhi”. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added that this is a “historic step for women safety and empowerment”.


According to the plan, bus conductors will distribute pink tickets, valued at Rs 10, to women for free travel. The government will then reimburse the amount based on the number of tickets issued. While free tickets are available to all women, the option to pay for the ticket still remains.


Additionally, women employees of the Delhi government will have to give up their transport allowance if they opt for free transport via DTC and cluster buses.


The DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) will be taking strict measures to strengthen their ticket checking methods to prevent misuse of the plan.


There are currently around 5,500 DTC and cluster buses plying across Delhi. Women can also avail free rides in Noida-NCR, at the airport and for other special services.


Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi transport minister Gahlot also tweeted about a woman who received the pink ticket, availing a free ride in a DTC/cluster bus.


In August this year, The Delhi Assembly approved a grant of Rs 140 crore to implement free bus rides for women. It also approved Rs 150 crore for a similar plan in the metro trains, however the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to take this forward.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

