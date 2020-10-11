12 quotes to help girls realise their dreams at any cost

The world may not have been fair to young girls and women, who often have to work twice harder than their male counterparts — be it in school, at the workplace, or in a simple game.





While many have proven their mettle, being in the midst of an inconducive environment can be intimidating to step forward. During such times, it helps to learn from the wisdom of women, who have trodden the path of success with resilience and hard work, despite the odds.





One can always turn to this reiteration from The Help by Kathryn Stockett, “You is kind, you is smart, you is important.”





On the International Day of the Girl Child, here are 12 quotes to empower young girls, and letting them know that hard work pays off.

On the need to educate girls

“We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave — to embrace the strength within themselves, and realise their full potential.” – Malala Yousafzai, women’s education activist and Founder of Malala Fund.





“To educate girls is to reduce poverty.” – Kofi Annan, seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations.

“I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzai, women’s education activist and Founder of Malala Fund.

“Educating girls isn't just good for the girls, it's good for all of us. The future of our world is only as bright as the future of our girls.” - Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the US.

“When you educate a girl, you kickstart a cycle of success. It makes economic sense. It makes social sense. It makes moral sense. But, it seems, it's not common sense yet.” - Queen Rania of Jordan

On being their potential

“Young girls are told, you have to be the delicate princess. Hermione taught them that you can be the warrior.” – Emma Watson, actor and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.





"You don't have to be pretty. You don't owe prettiness to anyone. Not to your boyfriend/spouse/partner, not to your co-workers, especially not to random men on the street.” – Erin McKean, lexicographer.

“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” - Bethany Hamilton, professional surfer.

"To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams." – Hillary Clinton, Former US secretary of the State.





“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” - Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the US.

“I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life's a bitch. You've got to go out and kick ass.” - Maya Angelou, poet and civil rights activist.