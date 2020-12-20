Inspirational quotes by American screenwriter, producer and author Shonda Rhimes on being a doer

Screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes is showing the way for storytelling as her TV series Grey’s Anatomy continues to be a wild hit 17 seasons on. She has also been an executive producer for the ABC television series like How to Get Away with Murder and Station 19.





Named as one of TIME magazine's 100 People Who Help Shape the World in 2007, she has sealed a multi-year deal with video streaming platform Netflix to make all her future productions a Netflix original.





In 2015, she published her memoir, Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun, and Be Your Own Person, which throws light on everything from self-love, confidence, and motherhood.





These 14 quotes by Shonda Rhimes will move you to put in the hard work and live a life of integrity.

On doing it

“I am not lucky. You know what I am? I am smart, I am talented, I take advantage of the opportunities that come my way and I work really, really hard.”





“It’s hard work that makes things happen. It’s hard work that creates change.”





“Dreams are lovely. But they are just dreams. Fleeting, ephemeral. Pretty. But dreams do not come true just because you dream them.”

On love and being your best self

"Hate diminishes, love expands."





"Your body is yours. My body is mine. No one’s body is up for comment. No matter how small, how large, how curvy, how flat. If you love you, then I love you."





"Because no matter how hard a conversation is, I know that on the other side of that difficult conversation lies peace."





"Happiness comes from being who you actually are instead of who you think you are supposed to be."





"Volunteer some hours. Focus on something outside yourself. Devote a slice of your energies toward making the world suck less every week."





"When you feel the need to apologise or explain who you are, it means the voice in your head is telling you the wrong story. Wipe the slate clean. And rewrite it."

On motherhood

"Being a mother brings us face-to-face with ourselves as children, with our mothers as human beings, with our darkest fears of who we really are."





"Part of what’s important about motherhood is that you be happy. Your kids need to see a happy, fulfilled mother."





"Being a mother isn’t a job. It’s who someone is. It’s who I am. You can quit a job. I can’t quit being a mother. I’m a mother forever."

On diversity

"I try to have some people who don't look like me in my writer’s room. I think it's important to have a group of voices, of people who can dissent."





“There are stories to be told that are still untold and characters to be portrayed that haven't been portrayed correctly. So there's work to be done.”