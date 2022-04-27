Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
menu icon
Storiesdown arrow
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videosdown arrow
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Eventsdown arrow
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
Moredown arrow
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
globe icon
EnglishHindiTamil
search icon
Login
Newsletter

Nearly 20M women are digitally literate in India under PMGDISHA: Smriti Irani

By Press Trust of India|27th Apr 2022
Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) aims to empower people in rural areas by training them to operate computers or smartphones and send and receive e-mails, browse the internet, access government services, and undertake digital payment.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nearly 20 million women are certified to be digitally literate in India under the PMGDISHA programme dedicated to digital literacy, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.


Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) aims to empower people in rural areas by training them to operate computers or digital access devices like tablets, smartphones, etc., send and receive e-mails, browse the internet, access government services, and undertake digital payment, among others.


Responding to a question at an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue — India's premier foreign policy and geo-economics conference — Irani said there is much being done in India digitally and otherwise.


She said the PMGDISHA programme has close to 20 million certified digitally literate women in India.

"When India went into lockdown, we did not have a single PPE suit in the country, and the workforce that made those PPE suit, about 75 percent of it were Indian women, and in just three months, we became the second-largest exporters in the world, and that is an indicator of female potential in Indian manufacturing," she said.

"We have 6.6 million women who are first responders in the COVID-19 pandemic — be it doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers," the women and child development minister added.


She said under Ayushman Bharat, the footfall of women in hospitals and healthcare establishments in last two years has been 450 million, and women who are getting themselves checked for cancer, including cervical cancer is 70 million.


"When you have a government, which ensures their needs are financially supported, they do not withdraw from these services," she said.


Responding to a question on what role can a male and a female leader play in ensuring gender justice, Irani said, "A male leader takes you where you want to be, and a female leader possibly takes you where you ought to be. But a male leader who gives the promise of gender justice ensures that you reach commutatively as a society at a position where women do not have to struggle to be an equal partner in developing your country culturally, financially, and becoming a global voice as one."


On the pandemic's impact on India, she said the prime minister ensured that gender needs are at the centre of policy.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur’s jewellery designs are worn by celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Two women-led Indian startups in Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 cohort

Why this woman entrepreneur started an educational toys platform for children

From educator to entrepreneur, how Divya Gokulnath is empowering people around her to create more leaders

Daily Capsule
Discover India’s 25 most promising blockchain projects
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the serial entrepreneur who started an AI-powered global ecommerce accelerator

This woman entrepreneur’s jewellery designs are worn by celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora

[Funding alert] Mira Kapoor backs Zama Organics as an investor

[Funding alert] Licious invests $1M in pet food startup Pawfectly Made

This female entrepreneur quit her job in Singapore to help acid attack survivors in India

Meet four trailblazing women from Indian villages who’ve become an inspiration to many