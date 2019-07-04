Financial Pitfalls in Business That You Need To Avoid At Any Cost

Starting a business is just similar to a puzzle where you have to collect multiple pieces and merge them into one by having the bigger picture in mind. There are numerous aspects that you have to take into consideration in making your business successful. Some may be easily handled without sweat and some demand brainstorming and great efforts from your side, especially when it’s related to financial matters. There is no denying the fact that finance is an integral part of the business which acts as the foundation of any company, be it just a startup or a fully established organisation.





Consider finance as the fuel of the business vehicle without which you cannot even start this vehicle. From arranging the business capital to arranging the fund, from managing the cash flow to taking care of the working staff payment, there are certainly more than meets the eye and ignoring any one of them can lead to catastrophic results. This is why it is very important that you deal with financial matters in your business by being cautious and smart.

Unfortunately, not every business is able to grasp the importance of finance in the business and end up doing mistakes which make them suffer a lot. Things are more challenging when you are about to just your entrepreneur career as you will more of the experience as the employee and less or zero experience as the owner. Therefore, you have to avoid certain financial blunders in order to make sure that your journey as an entrepreneur doesn’t end before even getting started. Here, in this blog, we have prepared a list of common financial pitfalls that you should avoid in order to save yourself from any disaster. So, let us get started.





Financial pitfalls that you need to avoid in your business





1. Lack of funding

Yes, it is true that all business requires money in order to start and the amount depends upon what extent the company is trying to launch itself. There will be a lot of expenditures that you will have to handle while starting your own business starting right from buying the office space to establishing the IT infrastructure, from paying to the working staff to arranging fund for the production of your goods and service. Certainly, all these requirements will add up to a huge bulk of expenses for which you have to deal smartly and with a proper business budget. Yes, you could apply for a business loan, but it would be better if you start saving for your startup during the time when you were an employee.





2. Adjusting too much

Yes, during the early days of your business career, you have to take things slowly and try to reduce the cost. However, adjusting too much might hamper the productivity of your workplace and eventually it will affect your business in a bad way. Therefore, try to adjust when there is a scope, you cannot forcefully achieve it. For instance, if you are using outdated IT equipment in your office due to which your employees are unable to deliver 100 % results, then you should arrange some fund in order to update it. As you have just quit your job in order to start your startup career, it would be ideal to go for guaranteed loans for Unemployed where you will have to provide a third person in front of the lender who can be your guarantor.





3. Ignoring the cash flow

Cash flow is one of the most important things that every business should keep in their priority list. Basically, it tells everything about the money coming and going out in your business. You should practically know whether your company is actually making any profit or not rather than just believing in the assumptions. The more profit you make the better will be the chance to grow your business and taking your company to a new height. Therefore cash flow management is something really important if you really want your business to reach that pinnacle of success. As you have just started your business, so you should keep checking your cash flow regularly once in a week or at least twice a month.





4. Overspending in marketing

Yes, no one can deny the fact that marketing is a very important part of the business that every company should focus on, but spending too much money in marketing is not going to help either. There are other parts that you have to take care in order to run your business, so if you are spending a major chunk of your revenues in the promoting your business, then you might later face problems in dealing with other expenses such as paying to the employees, rent of the space, fund for the product and service and most importantly for your business future steps.





Wrapping up, these were the common pitfalls that you need to avoid in your business at any circumstances. You have to take every step carefully and with a proper assessment if you really want to sustain in this competitive market.