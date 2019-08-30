In today’s fast moving and techie world, everything is connected to computers and the software we use in our daily lives. And these softwares are designed by talented software developers and top software development companies in the industry . There is always a software available that fulfills the need of every existing industry in the world.





Not only does this software speed up the process of a business, it also streamlines various processes and improves communication between B2B and B2C. With software like Zoho, Oyo, Transport Pro, and Hootsuite, it's easy for people working in CRM, hotels, transportation, and social media management and SEO analysts know how to do their job.





Computerization is an inevitable phenomenon. These software developers benefit from it and offer the industry the next best software innovation. Without them, giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Netflix, Uber and Oyo would not be possible, as their work infrastructure depends heavily on the existence of these solutions.





Today, India has a remarkable place in the field of software development. From all over the world different companies, agencies, small and medium enterprises outsource much of their projects work to India. They do so because of the cost advantage and also because of the abundance of qualified software professionals in India who also speak fluent English and have since become the common language of the world. If you want to give your company the global advantage, it makes sense to take advantage of this phenomenon to your advantage.

Are you looking for top software development companies in India? Here is the list of the leading Indian software developers who create custom software according to the business needs. India is one of the largest software development markets in the world. As a result, several companies around the world outsource their software projects to India. However, in this flooded talent market, service seekers find it extremely difficult to find the right software development partner. After thoroughly researching all participating software development companies in India, here is a compiled list of the best Indian software developers. The following leading software development companies in India provide reliable, bespoke software solutions tailored to the needs of the customer.





Here is the list of top software development companies in India | Hire top software developers:





1- Sunflower Lab





The Sunflower Lab is a US based top software development & design firm whose footing is firmly anchored in India. Development of custom software and focus on IOT (Internet of Things). You develop creative solutions to your problems. In their own words, they use agile custom software to solve business problems with innovative ideas and proven development practices. Mobile or computer for all digital platforms.





2- Sparx IT Solutions





Sparx IT Solutions is a leading software development and IT outsourcing company in India. "Our ultimate objective is to provide best services and improve overall growth of client's business in the cut-throat market". A strong foothold of innovative ideas, seasoned skills and ability to deliver a product with utmost perfection is what drives us vociferously in the global market.





3- Net solutions





Net Solutions is a global digital consultancy that helps brands leverage design, analytics and engineering to create meaningful, personalised digital experiences. We focus on Mobility, Outsourced Product Development, e-commerce and user experience (UX) design.





Our customers include names like Harvard Business Review, Euro Car Parts, Unilever, Mothercare, IMG and Ingram Micro. Our work has won several awards like Adobe Site of the day, Kentico Site of the Year, Internet Marketing Award and Brandon Hall Excellence Award and we continue to delight our customer with the quality of our work. One of the best it outsourcing and software development companies in India.





4- Experion Technologies





Experion Technologies is a 13+ year-old IT solutions & services company. In a short span of time, our products and custom applications have served over 130 customers across 26 countries. Our customers include some of the world’s largest corporations as well as some of the fastest growing early stage companies.We have offices/direct presence in the United States, India, Australia, Kuwait, Germany, UK, Switzerland and Netherlands.





5- TechAhead





TechAhead is a leading software development company providing mobile consulting, experience design, apps development, IoT development, and cloud solutions. Since 2009, we have created successful mobile apps for brands and startups, and enabled mobile- led digital transformation for Fortune 500 companies. We help your business leap forward using the most effective and latest technology available.





TechAhead redeveloped the legacy app for a media company and also updated the design and coding for the iPad. The team was praised for its honesty and diligence in executing the project in an impressive and cost effective manner.





6- Brainvire Infotech Inc





Established in the year 2000, Brainvire is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company. Headquartered in Utah, USA, and having its international presence in USA, UK, UAE, Dubai, Europe, Canada, Australia, France, Singapore and more.





Brainvire regularly embraces and master new information technologies, human learning, enhancements, and training tools to provide added value to our customers.





7- Trigent





Trigent is an early pioneer in IT outsourcing and offshore software development business. We enable organizations adopt digital processes and customer engagement models to achieve outstanding results and end-user experience. We help clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation, modernization, and optimization of their IT environment. Trigent’s decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise delivers transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs.





We offer end to end consulting services, design, development and managed services across Infrastructure, Cloud, Mobility, BI, Analytics, Product Engineering, QA & Testing, IoT, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence.





8- Daffodil Software





Daffodil is a trusted software product engineering and team augmentation partner to 100+ dynamic organizations across the globe. What distinguishes us from the rest is our ability to look beyond technologies and deliver innovative and progressive solutions. We innovate with latest technologies, design approaches and software development methodologies to build cutting edge software products.





9- Radixweb





Exuberant consulting with over 19 years of custom Software Development and offshore IT Outsourcing, we master the challenges and build best-in-class Tech. Our attitude, approach and the way we treat our clients define our success. Partnering for excellence endeavor to differentiate or profiled client in Sooq. Our deep expertise in customized solutions and proven IT strategies help optimize your business return. Whether you need to reinvent business approach, accelerate revenue growth or outperform the competition by embracing latest technologies, we can help you achieve.





10- Clarion Technologies





Clarion Technologies is one the leading IT outsourcing companies & software development company in India. Our unique interaction model helps our customers maximize the outsourcing capabilities of high-quality resources, world-class technical monitoring and infrastructure. Clarion has been an innovative partner for several small and medium-sized enterprises and innovative startups around the world.

11- Clavis Technologies





We provide end-to-end workflow consultancy and support it with our in-house technology, software services, and solutions. We have worked with organisations of all sizes, serving specific requirements in various spheres of their business.





From automation software to app development, we get involved and help companies meet business goals in an effective manner – keeping them highly competitive.





12- Mindtree





Mindtree delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. “Born digital,” Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized software solutions across the digital value chain. Our deep expertise in infrastructure andapplications management turns IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to run your business more efficiently or accelerate revenue growth, Mindtree can get you there.





13- Flexsin Inc.





Flexsin is a global software development company with about 10+ years of experience and over 350+ employees. We provide full-cycle services in the areas of advanced web development, enterprise application, mobile apps, web portal, e-learning, e-commerce, social networking, digital marketing and consulting services to enterprises and SMEs.





We are an ISO certified, Nasscom, Microsoft, and Google AdWords partner enabling businesses to get a competitive edge by building robust and scalable IT solutions. With our offshore advantage, businesses can easily lower their operational cost and unlock the true business potential.





14- WNS Global Services





They deliver an entire spectrum of BPM services in finance and accounting, procurement, customer interaction services and human resources leveraging collaborative models that are tailored to address the unique business challenges of each client. We co-create and execute the future vision of 350+ clients with the help of our 41,000+ employees. Our global footprint spans 16 countries with 60 delivery centers worldwide including in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.





15- Hexaware





Hexaware is a global leader and the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. We are a team of seasoned IT practitioners, distinguished engineers and ‘Automateers’ (our employees with a deep-rooted passion for automation), striving as the customers’ trusted partner and delivering the best possible solutions using digital technologies. We are powering man-machine collaboration, solving complex business problems, using a combination of human creativity & intellect, power of ubiquitous data and powerful algorithms and plentiful computing.





16- Mphasis





Mphasis applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis’ Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Mphasis’ Service Transformation approach helps ‘shrink the core’ through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis’ core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients.





17- MindStick software





Established in 2010 and headquartered in Prayagraj, MindStick Software Pvt. Ltd. is a Microsoft ISV Gold Partner in software application development. Our expertise is in software product design, custom programming, database design, web design and programming and cutting edge mobile applications development. We have more than 45 clients all over the world and have a great diverse development team with all ages and background.





18- KPIT Technologies





KPIT is a global technology company with software solutions that will help mobility leapfrog towards autonomous, clean, smart and connected future. With 6000+ Automobelievers across the globe, specializing inembedded software, AI & Digital solutions, KPIT enables customers accelerate implementation of next generation mobility technologies . With development centers in Europe, USA, Japan, China, Thailand and India – KPIT works with leaders in mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming.





19- AI Software LLC





AI Software is a software development company based in Troy, Michigan, with an office in Irvine, California andan international office in Ahmedabad, India. We specialize in staff augmentation in Michigan , mobile app development, offshore outsourcing, and offshore software development.





AI Software has offshore development center in Ahmedabad, India. We provide Hybrid Outsourcing Service model that gives our client benefits of smooth communication with our US team and cost-effective offshore development.





20- TechHover





Techhover Infotech is a website/custom software development/App Development company based in Mumbai, Mumbai with development center located in India. We are a team of more than 100 software engineers, business analysts and designers developing software for ambitious startups as well as large international companies in the IT industry such as IBM and Deloitte.





We master all levels of software complexity providing solutions on .NET, Java, PHP, iOS and Android. Seventy percent of our customers return to us with new projects because they enjoy the quality of the software we create and the level of professionalism our employees bring to the table.



