Mobile apps have become an integral part of our life. People are using mobile apps for every job like from ordering food to pay the electricity bill, mobile apps are everywhere. Mobile apps are user-friendly and provide better connections with people. That’s why to attract the customers towards their businesses, companies are adopting mobile apps. These apps are not only helping them in enhancing their customer base but also helping them to establish their online presence firmly. To make your business more professional and to uplift your position in the market, you can hire the best app development companies who will provide you with the best mobile app development India.





Top 10 mobile app development company in India







In this article, we are going to mention the top 10 mobile app companies in India.





1. HorizonCore Infosoft Pvt ltd:

When we are talking about the top 10 mobile app companies in India, HorizonCore comes to the first in our list. The company was established in 2007 with a mission to provide the most suitable solutions to the organizations (from start-ups to corporate to government companies, NGOs, Offshore IT companies and many more). The company has a corporate office in Ahmedabad, but it operates in many countries including the UK, Netherlands, Japan, Hongkong, Kenya, France, US, Hungary, and Nigeria. The company offers services like mobile application development, custom & web app development, Full-stack development, software development, content management system, Cloud development, and Big data solutions. Mr Pinakin Soni is the founder of the company and under his guidance and supervision, HorizonCore has passed all the challenges and doing a good business in the market.





Founder:– Pinakin Soni

Founded:- 2007

Services Offered:- Web and software development, Mobile APP development, Web Designing development, eCommerce web development, Integration / Customization

Key Clients:- Liberty Live Coaching Application, Rosefield, Les Coyotes de Paris, Perditi, Roger Laviale

Google Reviews:- 13 reviews

Locations:- India, USA, Netherlands, Canada

Email:- Biz@horizoncore.com

Phone Number:- +1 844 511 7664 (Toll Free), +91 98980 22367 (INDIA), +1 844 511 7664 (USA), +44 20 3290 7664 (UK), +1 (844) 511 7664(Canada)









2. Collonmade

Collonmade is an eminent mobile app development company which has an impressive portfolio in the field of the software development industry. The company is known for its high-quality coding. The company uses cutting-edge technologies to provide the best solutions to customers. Collonmade has experiences in blockchain and web development. The company offers the most affordable and high-quality mobile and web programming services. Though it was founded in 2016, still, it has established its niche in the field of software and web development industry. The company offers services like web development, mobile app development, AngularJS development, PWA development, Java app development, real-time app development, and chatbot development. Till now, Collonmade has developed more than 300 software to different companies. The company has a talented pool of web and mobile app developers.





Founder:– Vikas Suthar

Founded:- 2016

Services Offered:- Web Development, Mobile App Development, Angular JS Development, Pwa Development, Chatbot Development

Key Clients:- Agea Akkam Global Educational Assistance, MTBDoz, DealSquad, Nexgen

Google Reviews:- 37 reviews

Locations:- India, USA

Email:- contact@collonmade.com, hr@collonmade.com

Phone Number:- +91 70962 21959









3. We Dig Techsolutions

This company was established in 2008 by Mr Pranay Mathur and his team. The company provides unparalleled solutions in the field of web and app development. Some of the services that are offered by the company are web app development, mobile app development, digital transformation, UX/UI design, and cloud enablement. WeDigTech blends the synergy of traditional with modern. The company always encourages its employees to innovation so that they can use the latest technologies to provide the best solutions to the clients. The company is happy to have the clients like Pparashdam Jewels, Oval, Red Bull, SongDew and many more.





Founder:– Pranay Mathur

Founded:- 2008

Services Offered:- Web App Development, Mobile App Development, DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

UX & UI DESIGN CLOUD ENABLEMENT

Google Reviews:- 55 Reviews

Locations:- India, Sweden

Email:- sales@wedigtech.com

Phone Number:- 310-424-5055 , +91-9057593432 , 6375612352









4. TIS India

TIS India is a 360-degree marketing agency which has in-depth knowledge and proficiency in web design, web application development, multimedia solution, digital marketing, e-commerce solution, graphic & logo design. The company is thronged with many talented PPC experts, Google analytics professionals, logo designers, programmers, digital marketing experts, and content writers who are the best in their fields and offer the best solutions to the clients by analysing their requirements. The company works for clients like Bondyourself.com, Zenith Capital, Zookks, and many more.





Founded:- 2006

Services Offered:- Web Design, Web Development, and Digital Services

Key Clients:- Tour HQ, PADMINI, FIRENZELODGING, PEAK ADVENTURE TOUR, DAFFODIL

Google Reviews:- 47 reviews

Locations:- India, Sweden

Email:- info@tisindia.com

Phone Number:- +91 9811747579





5. Techuz

This is an eminent company which was established in 2012 as a top web development company in India. The company creates effective and robust web solutions using PHP, CSS, JavaScript (AngularJS, NodeJS, ReactJS, and Vue.js. Techuz always gives priority to its customers and by analysing their needs, the company offers the most suitable solutions to the customers. Some of their clients are Mr Button, one to one lesson, Top 10 tickets.com, and many more.





Founder:– Vaibhav

Founded:- 2012

Services Offered:- Web Development, Mobile Development,

Key Clients:- Get Litt, Play More Tennis,Count.ly, Right Arm Mr. Button

Google Reviews:- 12 Reviews

Locations:- India, USA

Email:- sales@techuz.com

Phone Number:- 079 40372277









6. WDI

This is an award-winning web development company which has an exceptional market reputation in the web development industry. The company embraces the clients with high-performance websites and mobile applications which will help their businesses to thrive in this competitive market. Some of their services are digital marketing services, SEO services, PHP services, website development, custom software development, Android app development, iPhone and iPad app development and e-commerce app development. The prime clients of the company are Eduscan group, Rocky Mountain, OzinTV, and many more.





Founder:– Ritesh Pandey

Founded:- 2002

Services Offered:- Digital Marketing Services, Seo services India, Hire Dedicated PHP Developers, Website Development Company, Custom Software Development, Ipad and iPhone App Development, Android App Development Services, Ecommerce Website Development, WordPress Website Development.

Key Clients:- KEYSHOMEKEYS, EDUSCAN GROUP, OSTANOW,OZINTV,ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Google Reviews:- 58 Reviews

Locations:- USA, UK, Australia, Germany, India

Email:- ritesh@wdipl.com

Phone Number:- 9820004855, 1-970372 5959 , 44 2036 514 195









7. Acodez

Accodez an international award-winning web design and digital marketing agency in India. In India, the company operates from three places including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Calicut. The company has a team of talented designers, efficient programmers, and Google certified digital marketers. Some of their services are UX design, mobile app solution, web development, and digital marketing. The key clients of the company are Anchor electricals, Roma switches, Praud foods, etc.





Founded:- 2011

Services Offered:- UX Design, Mobile App Solution, Web Development, Digital Marketing

Key Clients:- Anchor Electricals, Facespa, ConAgra Foods, Praud Foods, AMFL, Roma Switches

Google Reviews:- 54 Reviews

Locations:- India

Email:- info@acodez.in

Phone Number:- 9544668844, 1+ 626 200 1085 ,44 +203 129 8975









8. Worldindia.com

Established in 1996, this is a fast-growing and multi-faceted IT company in India. In 2009, the company was awarded “The most promising web solutions company” by the prestigious India Leadership Conclave. The services that are offered by this company are web designing, web hosting, domain registration, portal development, dedicated web server, e-commerce solutions, multimedia solutions and many more. The company is happy to have clients like The Shipping Corporation of India, The European International College, Arabiacare, etc.





Founded:- 1996

Founder:– Mr. Pankaj Jaiswal

Services Offered:- Domain Registration/ Transfer/Renewal,Web Hosting,WebDesigning,DedicatedWeb Server,Portal Development, Web server Co-location,software development,Website Promotion / Online Marketing Services,E-commerce solutions,Multimedia Solutions etc.ultimedia Solutions etc.

Key Clients:- Writer Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd,worldaffairsdc.org, Arabia care, The European International College (EIC)

Google Reviews:- 25 Reviews

Locations:- India, USA

Email:- sales@worldindia.com,usa@worldindia.com,support@worldindia.com,info@worldindia.com

Phone Number:-22 – 40811111,1571-721-1729









9. Colorwhistle

Established in Coimbatore, the company has more than 15 years of experiences in the field of web and mobile application development. The company offers services like web development, digital marketing, logo design, theme design, website design, social media design, UX/UI design, e-commerce development, PHP development, and API development services. Till now, Colorwhistle has completed 650 + projects. The company feels proud to work with clients like Hungry Bells, May Flower Capital, Recurrex, etc.





Founded:– 2006

Founder:– Ritesh Pandey

Services Offered:– Web Design Services, Logo Design Services, Graphic Design, Website Redesign, Mobile UI/UX Design, Hire Graphic Designer, Social Media Design

Key Clients:– Virtue Medic, Recurrex, Celebeau, MayFlower Capital, Berkeleys, Hungry Bells

Google Reviews:– 14 Reviews

Locations:– India, USA, Uk

Email:– hi@colorwhistle.com

Phone Number:– 422.420.2825,1 (201)918.4295









10. Web Destiny solutions

This is a full-fledged web development company which was established in Cochin. The company is ardently serving their clients for more than 9 years and till now, it has completed 250 projects and has clients in 27 countries all over the world. Services that you will get from this company are mobile app development, web design services, e-commerce development, and digital marketing.

These are the top 10 mobile app development company which offer the best mobile app development India. You can contact any of them if you want to build some compelling mobile apps for your business.





Founded:- 2010

Services Offered:- Web Design Services, E-commerce Web Development, Digital Marketing, Mobile App Development

Google Reviews:- 32 Reviews

Locations:-India, UAE

Email:-info@webdestiny.net

Phone Number:- 91 7592 03 0001,91 484 402 6611