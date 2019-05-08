In the changing and upgrading era, the serverless frameworks, have gained wide popularity in the iOS developer's community and they are loving work on this advanced technology. However, "Serverless" is still a new term for the majority of the people. It is one of the latest paradigms in the software industry. Here, the complete concept of a "server" taken away from the entire process of the development. Till now, the general strategy that, was used was that a developer uses the managed server to host their project, and then they pay according to the resources they were using. The developer never needed to concern about the operating system of the server or security patches and scaling up or down the server. It all handled from the backend without giving you every kind of worries.

The world of "Serverless" is entirely different to than that of a managed server. This latest paradigm promises a lot from the outside but so much different from the core. Here, your work will not finish by just uploading your code alone. The real journey will begin once to finish writing your code.





However, it is not that difficult that it may look. It is one of the fascinating concepts in the development industry, and it has made the process of iOS software development advanced and smooth. But the key point that stands here is that the person should have appropriate knowledge before selecting the serverless approach for your project.





Does the Serverless Approach fit your Project?

It is one of the foremost questions that you need to ask before you jump on the conclusion of selecting a serverless framework for your upcoming project. You cannot select this approach based upon the fact that it is the latest hype in the industry or your companions are using it already. You need to be sure with yourself that whether there is a strong need for this technique or you can continue with the existing need.





Initially, when you start analyzing the need for this latest invention, you can learn about it basically by experimentation. You have to begin with small, maybe with a single module or a simple use case, execute it successfully and then shift to some tough and complex problems. During this entire thing, there will be moments when you will realize that you could solve some steps with the help of traditional methods in an obvious and effective way; here you need to carry your composure and try to solve it with the latest approach.





What's Trending in the Industry?

When it comes to the most advanced and most used serverless frameworks, then the name of Amazon Lambda and Heroku strikes the mind. The AWS Lambda gives you the ability to execute the code even when you are working on the functional approach. It also enables you to improve you the tools depending upon the functions, that you are executing and thus it also allows you to improve the performance, monitor the activities and helps in boosting up the spin-up time and will make the overall improved performance of your project.





Serverless Framework is Much More than, AWS Lamda or even Function as a Service

The serverless approach may be new and orients more around the AWS lambda, but it is much more than that or even the Function as a Service (FAAS). It also includes the processes in the queues, the load balancers, the database, and its management and the Virtual Machines as well. The serverless framework gives you a chance to shift all these things to it as well.





Whenever you have decided to switch to the serverless technology, the primary thing that you need to do is to transform yourself into more of an architectural role. The primary task includes:

DynamoDB that is going to solve your document storage challenge

S3 for the intent of storage of the files

Athena for the intent of analysis of data

Cognito that will use for authentication

API gateway, which is useful for the HTTP (REST) requests

SQS and SNS for subscribing the queuing patterns





When you start learning these things one after the other, and you are familiar with the new opportunity in this advanced technology, you will also find answers to some questions, which will decide how you can solve complex problems in the serverless framework approach. One important thing that you need to take care is that whenever you find yourself in a chaotic situation while working on your project instead of using any of the traditional methods here, you need to ask for help on the online forums. It is going to make your life easy, and the execution of the software also done in a better way.