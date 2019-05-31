Books over bouquets: Telangana MP urges supporters to donate notebooks to children in need

Electoral wins are generally celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Supporters flock to offices of the victorious leader and party, and shower them with gifts, bouquets, garlands, shawls, and boxes of sweets. BJP MP G Kishan Reddy, however, had other plans.





On May 27, Kishan, who won Telangana’s Secunderabad seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, posted a message on his Twitter account, expressing gratitude for the wishes he received. He also urged followers who planned on visiting him to get notebooks instead of shawls and bouquets. These notebooks, he said, would then be donated to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.









Kishan’s message got a thumbs-up from all quarters. A vast number of party workers, supporters, and women from self-help groups gathered at the MPs office, armed with bundles of notebooks and storybooks ready to be donated to children in need. The new Member of Parliament has collected over 8,000 so far, reports The New Indian Express. Kishan plans to distribute these books to government school students in Telangana as soon as the new academic year begins.





Rajesh Kumar, president of the Greater Hyderabad Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), also visited the MP’s home to make a contribution towards Kishan’s efforts. The News Minute quoted Rajesh as saying, “Every leader should take him as a role model and implement such great practices to help the poor.”





The main motivation behind the idea was to help children whose guardians cannot afford to provide them with educational opportunities or supplies. Kishan, a three-time BJP MLA from Hyderabad’s Amberpet suburb, decided on this venture to ensure children do not give up on their studies for want of books.





This year, the Lok Sabha Polls witnessed the BJP securing four of Telangana’s 17 constituencies. Kishan won the Secunderabad seat by a margin of 62,114 votes, defeating Talasani Sai Kiran of the TRS party.





