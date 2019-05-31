EDITIONS
Books over bouquets: Telangana MP urges supporters to donate notebooks to children in need

G Kishan Reddy, Secunderabad’s newly-elected MP, requested well-wishers to donate notebooks for children instead of congratulating him with bouquets and shawls.

31st May 2019
Electoral wins are generally celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Supporters flock to offices of the victorious leader and party, and shower them with gifts, bouquets, garlands, shawls, and boxes of sweets. BJP MP G Kishan Reddy, however, had other plans.


On May 27, Kishan, who won Telangana’s Secunderabad seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, posted a message on his Twitter account, expressing gratitude for the wishes he received. He also urged followers who planned on visiting him to get notebooks instead of shawls and bouquets. These notebooks, he said, would then be donated to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.


Kishan’s message got a thumbs-up from all quarters. A vast number of party workers, supporters, and women from self-help groups gathered at the MPs office, armed with bundles of notebooks and storybooks ready to be donated to children in need. The new Member of Parliament has collected over 8,000 so far, reports The New Indian Express. Kishan plans to distribute these books to government school students in Telangana as soon as the new academic year begins.


politics

BJP MP Kishan Reddy plans to distribute the books to government school students in Telangana as soon as the new academic year begins. (Image: Indian Express)

Rajesh Kumar, president of the Greater Hyderabad Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), also visited the MP’s home to make a contribution towards Kishan’s efforts. The News Minute quoted Rajesh as saying, “Every leader should take him as a role model and implement such great practices to help the poor.”


The main motivation behind the idea was to help children whose guardians cannot afford to provide them with educational opportunities or supplies. Kishan, a three-time BJP MLA from Hyderabad’s Amberpet suburb, decided on this venture to ensure children do not give up on their studies for want of books.


This year, the Lok Sabha Polls witnessed the BJP securing four of Telangana’s 17 constituencies. Kishan won the Secunderabad seat by a margin of 62,114 votes, defeating Talasani Sai Kiran of the TRS party.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. 

Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

