From donating $5M to providing blue-collar jobs – the top Social Stories of the week

Thank you @elonmusk and @MuskFoundation for an incredible $5m donation to @khanacademy. Here is my thank you video:https://t.co/1LyABVmTyt — Salman Khan (@salkhanacademy) January 12, 2021

World’s richest person and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, recently donated $5 million to non-profit educational platform Khan Academy through his Musk Foundation.





Founder of Khan Academy, Salman Khan or Sal Khan, thanked the billionaire for his donation through a video, which he tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.

Haris Ali and some of his closest companions

After witnessing the tragic death of a dog, Haris Ali took it upon himself to rescue abused and injured dogs as and when the requests came. He would either admit them to the hospital or take them to the animal shelter CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action!) in Bengaluru. This, however, became a challenge navigating through the city.





Hence, in 2017, he started a shelter in a small room, and he saw about 20 dogs coming in on the first day itself. Once he got used to carrying out the rescue operations successfully, he shifted the shelter to a bigger plot in JP Nagar to accommodate the rising number of dogs. Thus, Sarvoham Welfare Trust was born.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a time of struggle, especially for those who lost their livelihoods. In these trying times, crowdfunding platforms have come as saviours. The various causes and campaigns listed on the platforms have helped millions of people across India survive the pandemic.





SocialStory connected with these crowdfunding platforms to understand how they strategised to raise funds and help communities cope during such bleak times.

On January 16, 2021, the Indian government will begin its Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination drive — one of the largest coronavirus inoculation drives in the world.





In an address following a meeting with medical experts, health workers, and chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre would bear all the expenses for Phase 1 of the rollout.





The recipients would include private and government healthcare workers, frontline workers, sanitation workers, defence personnel, and police and paramilitary forces. In Phase 2, the government would focus on senior citizens and people with co-morbid conditions.

From how to register for the vaccine, to what to expect after you register, and more — this YourStory Explainer has all the answers related to the mass vaccination drive.

According to a report by Betterplace, over 10 lakh blue-collar jobs have been estimated to be lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is hope, as many have come forward to help the unorganised sector in these trying times. JustRojgar and Spayee are two such startups.





The lockdown made it almost impossible for JustRojgar to function — an innovative workforce startup that aims to groom the blue-collar workforce while connecting them to the right employers. But, with the help of edtech startup Spayee, one of YourStory’s Tech30 startups of 2020, JostRojgar shifted to the online medium and trained thousands of manpower while making them job-ready.