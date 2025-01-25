25 years of philanthropy with SFPI: Kumari Shibulal on driving systemic change in education

Kumari Shibulal’s early childhood experiences reinforced her faith in the importance of education. In 1999, she and her husband, SD Shibulal, established the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) to support underserved communities in the country.

The organisation’s initial focus was on education with Vidyadhan, a scholarship programme for meritorious students from underserved communities from the 11th standard till graduation. Other initiatives like Ankur, Vidyarakshak and ShikshaLokam aim to transform lives by providing equal access to education and empowering leadership in school administration.

SFPI is also the patron of an NGO called Mantra4Change. It recently launched Shikshagraha, a people’s movement focused on transforming government schools across India by collaborating with district leaders, women, and youth.

Over the past 25 years, SFPI has brought sustainable change through education, health care, organic farming, and social welfare, and has impacted the lives of several thousand families across India.

In a conversation with SocialStory, Kumari Shibulal speaks about her foray into philanthropy, offers insights into the Shikshagraha movement and its impact, and shares her reflections on her 25-year journey.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

SocialStory (SS): Tell us about your early life and how education shaped your journey.

Kumari Shibulal (KS): I grew up in a small village called Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district in Kerala. Sixty-five years ago, when I enrolled in school, there were no buses or other modes of transport, and I walked to school barefoot for 2 km when I was five years old.

Basic amenities like running water and electricity were unheard of. Education was scarce, and children often missed school to help with farming. Despite being uneducated, my parents valued education deeply. They encouraged me and my brother to study, which was rare for girls in those times. This support allowed me to attend college, a significant milestone that changed my life.

Even though we were poor, I grew up seeing my mother offering help to those in need, she never turned anyone away. After Shibu (SD Shibulal, Co-founder of Infosys, and Founder of Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives) and I got married, I saw that in his family too, giving back was very important. It was ingrained in us.

SS: What inspired you to establish the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives and focus on education?

KS: Our life story is intertwined with the opportunities education afforded us. Having experienced its transformative power firsthand, Shibu and I wanted to give back.

In 1999, we started small by giving scholarships to two students from Shibu’s school. The numbers increased, and we placed ads in newspapers inviting applications. Later on, we introduced tests, interviews and house visits to discern deserving applicants. In 15 years, we extended this to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and now the Vidyadhan scholarships are offered in 20 states.

In 2015, we started a programme called Each One Teach One, where we enlisted the support of other individuals and entities. Once children complete their 10th standard, we support them for the next two years. When they enrol in college, we ask our partners to take over, with the scholarship lasting 5-7 years, depending on their academic progress.

SS: Can you share some success stories from your initiatives?

KS: Many stories inspire us every day.

For instance, Rupa Devi, a Vidyadhan scholar from Andhra Pradesh, overcame personal struggles to become an international para-athlete. Another scholar, Aaradhika Nair from Kerala, is training to be an IFS officer. One student, who couldn’t afford medical college, is now a doctor working in Oxford. Then there’s Nagaraj, a good orator and poet; he was selected to represent India at the Young Global Pioneers Programme in Tanzania.

It’s wonderful to see so many lives changed because of the power of education.

SS: Tell us about the vision of Shikshagraha and the importance of a people’s movement in education.

KS: We started ShikshaLokam in 2017 to enable leadership development so that children in the K12 public education system receive quality education. Working with the government on this initiative gave us many learnings, leading to a movement in education.

India has over 143 million children in public schools, mostly from marginalised backgrounds. Improving the quality, accessibility, and affordability of education requires collective action. Through partnerships with government bodies, civil societies, and local communities, Shikshagraha works to transform schools into centres of excellence. Our goal is to reach one million public schools by 2030.

SS: Can you give us a few stories of impact from Shikshagraha?

KS: In Haryana, a young girl, inspired by her teachers and community, now dreams of becoming a scientist. These programmes empower students and foster leadership at various levels.

We started with parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) first to engage with parents. We included community and women’s leadership groups like Jyoti Mahila Samakhya and Srishti Mahila Samakhya.

We have a systemic leadership facilitating school improvement programmes in 12 districts in Karnataka.

SS: How does the initiative engage youth in this movement?

KS: Youth is integral to Shikshagraha’s success. In Puducherry, 120 college students drive local school improvements through vibrant youth clubs. They use schools as platforms to design and sustain development programmes, employing innovative approaches like micro-improvements to create lasting impact.

SS: What were the challenges you faced in the process?

KS: The challenges are multi-fold, given that this is a people’s movement. Identifying and getting government partners and civil society organisations on board, and getting everyone on the same page happened slowly and steadily. Then, designing the programme and processes to enhance student learning outcomes were the other challenges. Building trust, funding, and brand identities with other stakeholders has brought success.

(The story has been updated to correct some typos.)