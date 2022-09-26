Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Walt Disney seeks corporate lawyer for emerging technologies like NFTs, DeFi and metaverse

By Prathiksha BU
September 26, 2022, Updated on : Mon Sep 26 2022 11:55:12 GMT+0000
Walt Disney seeks corporate lawyer for emerging technologies like NFTs, DeFi and metaverse
As per the listing on its careers website, Disney is hiring for a Principal Counsel - Corporate Transactions, Emerging Technologies and NFTs to work on the transactions of emerging technologies like DeFi and NFTs.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company on Sunday posted a new job for an "experienced corporate attorney" to work on transactions involving emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain, DeFi (decentralised finance), and the Metaverse. This suggests that it may soon enter metaverse.


Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Ethereum Scaling Solution, Polygon took to Twitter and expressed that this was a sign of mass adoption of the industry.

As per the listing on its careers website, Disney is hiring for a Principal Counsel - Corporate Transactions, Emerging Technologies and NFTs to work on the transactions of emerging technologies involving DeFi, NFT, and others.


Disney metaverse

The entertainment conglomerate has been hinting at incorporating theme park metaverse into its offerings.


In 2020, Tilak Mandadi Disney’s former executive vice-president of digital, wrote a LinkedIn post about creating a theme park metaverse, where the “physical and digital world converge” through wearable devices and mobile phones. On December 28, the company received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office which confirms its ownership towards creating a virtual-world simulator in a real-world venue.


On November 2021, Bob Chapek Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walt Disney stated that the entertainment conglomerate is preparing to make the technological leap into a virtual reality world first imagined by science fiction writers.


Larger conglomerates dipping their toes into metaverse technologies

Disney is not the first entertainment company to adapt such tech. In 2021, studios including Sony, Warner Bros, and Lionsgate minted NFTs— digital collectibles related to their movies.


Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar earlier this year suggested on the idea for creating interactive worlds where fans can live and breathe the wizarding world of Harry Potter virtually. In April, Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony said that the firm is looking to deepen their relationship in the metaverse field.


In January, Warner Music Group announced it will soon launch musical virtual concert in The Sandbox metaverse— featuring artists like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and others.


(This story was updated to reflect a new cover image.)

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started by a former Uber exec, this startup is making AI accessible to enterprises of all sizes

How Bengaluru-based tech logistics startup CarterX is helping flyers travel light

Signzy raises $26M from Gaja Capital, returning investors

‘Entrepreneurship is not a job. It’s a mindset’ – 20 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

Daily Capsule
Co-working's rise in Tier II/III India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google India's public policy head resigns: Report

EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart expands to Bengaluru

GST authorities issue Rs 21,000Cr show-cause notice to Gameskraft Technology

Mahindra Logistics acquires Rivigo’s B2B express business for Rs 225 Cr

Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics raises $85M from Temasek, Motilal Oswal Alternates

Magicpin makes leadership hires, guns for expansion

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter