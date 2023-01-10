Menu
BIBF to host seminar on transition to net-zero on Jan 11

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 10, 2023
BIBF to host seminar on transition to net-zero on Jan 11
The seminar, to be held in collaboration with the Middle East Sustainability Forum, is in line with Bahrain's goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.
The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is set to organise a seminar on the transition to net-zero on January 11. The seminar is part of the Middle East Sustainability Forum to be held on January 11 and 12, 2023. The forum will be spearheaded by Zeeba Askar, Head of Banking and Finance Centre, BIBF.


As per an official press note carried in Zawya, the theme of the Forum is “Business Transition to Net-Zero – the Path Towards a Successful Low-Carbon Future”.


To be held at Bahrain Bay at the BIBF premises, the seminar is line with the country's transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. Some of the key topics that will be highlighted include raising awareness about public-private partnerships, re-engineering the way businesses are carried out in the region, investigating the connection between resilience, sustainability, growth, and expansion, and more.


The forum will bring together more than 300 decision-makers and sustainability experts, and hold conversations about achieving regional decarbonisation goals and national net-zero goals.


Founded in 1981, the BIBF is a higher education institute in Bahrain. The semi-public entity is affiliated with the Central Bank of Bahrain and Bangor University, Wales.


In 2021, the BIBF partnered with Fitch Learning and the London Institute of Banking and Finance to launch the Sustainable Development Academy.

Edited by Teja Lele

