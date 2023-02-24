Menu
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, TDeFi partner to attract new wave of crypto firms

By Nikita Bameta
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 13:26:58 GMT+0000
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, TDeFi partner to attract new wave of crypto firms
The two entities will offer a month-long accelerator programme for Web3 and blockchain companies at Dubai's DMCC Crypto Centre. It will run for at least two editions over the upcoming 12 months.
The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (﻿DMCC﻿) and TDeFi, the global Web3 incubator and consultancy company, have entered into a partnership aimed at offering a new accelerator programme for Web3 and blockchain companies at Dubai's DMCC Crypto Centre.

The month-long programme will offer mentorship and sessions on topics related to crypto and scaling a business. It is expected to attract "a new wave of crypto firms" to the city, according to Zawya.

The programme will run for at least two editions over the next 12 months. Interested companies will receive guidance and services from DMCC to formally establish at the Crypto Centre.

Additionally, towards the end of each cohort, TDeFi will select an undisclosed number of startups to partake in its in-depth incubation programme, allowing them access to additional TDeFi advisory services and ecosystem.

Keep the jargon aside: How Liminal is making it easier for businesses to understand and adopt digital assets in MENA

The modules will aid crypto-associated entrepreneurs and businesses from ideation to scaling their startups, said Gaurav Dubey, CEO of TDeFi.

At present, DMCC's Crypto Centre comprises more than 550 members, making it one of the region's largest concentration of Web3 and blockchain companies.

The DMCC Crypto Centre offers an ecosystem for companies developing Web3 and blockchain technologies, besides associated value-added services.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

