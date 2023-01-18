Menu
Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre launches ecommerce ecosystem

By Sindhu Kashyaap
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 06:01:15 GMT+0000
Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre launches ecommerce ecosystem
The DMCC has launched an ecommerce ecosystem with an aim to propel and power the ecommerce sector in the region
The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is now offering an ecommerce ecosystem, with an aim to push the growth of the ecommerce sector across the MENA region. This ecosystem is being launched in partnership with self-storage provider, The Box.


The ecosystem will provide its members with access to a range of storage solutions like warehouses and lockers. The Box and DMCC will also provide an accelerator programme that is designed to support ecommerce entrepreneurs and SMEs.


The accelerator programme will also provide subsidised rates for DMCC licensing, storage, one-on-one mentoring sessions, workshops and access to networking opportunities.


According to Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, rapid digitalisation across the UAE is driving growth in the ecommerce sector at an unprecedented rate.


"This growth is being compounded by trends such as social media influencers selling products through their channels, as well as established brands increasingly turning to online sales. As such, there is a timely and apparent need for a comprehensive platform that provides everything ecommerce businesses need to succeed. This is precisely what the DMCC E-Commerce Ecosystem aims to deliver, so we are proud to bring this to the market with our partner, The Box," he said in a press release.

1198 people loved this story

Dubai-based last-mile smart delivery startup Flyby raises $1M in seed round


The MENA region's ecommerce sector is valued at $32 billion and will soon touch $50 billion by 2025. The Dubai Media office note stated the DMCC is already home to companies like Deliveroo, Instashop, Cafu, Class Pass and JUSTLIFE.


The ecosystem will also allow for ecommerce companies to operate out of a convenient location that provides easy access to workspaces, order fulfilment services, and delivery options. The companies that will be joining the DMCC ecommerce ecosystem will have access to three packages—Basic, Starter, and Premium+. These packages give the business a 50% discount on DMCC license, a co-working desk or private office space, and storage solutions through the box.


“Storage, fulfilment and last-mile delivery are critical to the success of any ecommerce business. We are delighted to partner with DMCC to support the ever-growing needs of the ecommerce ecosystem by providing access to our state-of-the-art infrastructure enabling e-commerce entrepreneurs and SMEs to fulfil their brand promise," Wadih Haddad, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Box, said.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

