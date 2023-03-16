NFT Mondoir Gallery is now open in Downtown Dubai

The Mondoir Gallery, a non-fungible token (NFT) gallery, has officially opened in Downtown Dubai.

Founded by Amir “Mondoir” Soleymani, the concept is aimed at bringing innovative forms of digital art to the residents. Additionally, the idea is to showcase artwork by regional and international artists from private collections, global exhibitions, and international talents.

The gallery will begin with showcasing physical drawings and paintings by artist “FEWOCiOUS”.

Soleymani is a collector, gallerist, and art advocate. In the 2022 inaugural edition of the NFT100, he was selected among the 100 community leaders in the NFT space by NFTNow, read a press statement shared by Zawya.

Soleymani is bringing together a broad physical art collection from historical figures and a collection of NFTs and digital collectibles. Soon, the gallery is expected to look for local artists to collaborate with, so as to facilitate education and empowerment of aspiring artists of all ages.

The region is showing quick adoption in the NFT landscape. The NFT industry in the UAE is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CGR) of 32.1% between 2022-2028, as per a report by Research and Markets.

Overall, the country's NFT spend value is expected to increase from $982.1 million in 2022 to $4746.3 million by 2028.





