Every year, Diwali or ‘the festival of lights’ is a time when people like to get together with their friends and family, celebrating over good food and endless banter.

But it isn’t the case with everyone. This period can also be stressful for some. Social obligations and financial pressures can lead to anxiety, exhaustion, and even feelings of isolation for many.

For others, the pressure to host parties or give gifts can become a bit too much to handle. In 2023, a survey conducted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) found that 64% of individuals living with a mental illness reported that their conditions worsened around the holidays.

“My in-laws are extremely social people. On the other hand, I am introverted and these parties leave me feeling so exhausted. Juggling professional commitments and then arranging for these gatherings makes me hate this time of the year,” says Ananya Mulchandani, a software engineer from Bengaluru.

Spriha Mehta, a Mumbai-based homemaker, dreads the festivities because she has no one to celebrate Diwali with. After her divorce last year, her family alienated her; plus she hardly has any friends in the city.

“I was someone who always enjoyed Diwali, but my separation has changed everything. Relatives look down upon me and don't want to associate any longer, because I walked out of my marriage. There is no joy or fun for me,” adds Mehta.

This Diwali, YS Life dives deep into the many reasons why loneliness and anxiety are common during the festive season, while also sharing some coping strategies to navigate it better.

Feelings of despair

The holiday season can be a mixed bag of emotions for many. While it’s often a time for celebration, it can also amplify feelings of loneliness, grief, and stress. Separation from loved ones, personal grief, challenging interactions with family members, or expectations around gift-giving may add to financial strains.

“During this season, a significant number of individuals report feeling alienated, particularly when they hear others discuss exciting plans, as it underscores the absence of similar relationships in their lives,” points out Devisha Batra, Senior Counselling Psychologist at IWill, a new-age mental health and wellness platform.

There are also some other reasons that could cause stress. For instance, this period can disrupt daily routines, including sleep, exercise, and dietary habits, which can contribute to feelings of physical and mental fatigue.

“Many people actively socialise, which can lead to an emotional and physical burnout. It can also be a particularly overwhelming time for introverts or people who feel drained by large gatherings,” says Ruchi Ruuh, an independent counselling psychologist. “These people can show irritability, exhaustion and a diminished social battery.”

An effective coping mechanism

Batra highlights it could also be a time of reflection for many, bringing up challenging memories, regrets about the past, or concerns about the future.

“Recognising your feelings and acknowledging that these aren't joyful is the first step. You aren't obligated to be happy so don't force yourself. Instead, try and identify holiday triggers so that you can manage emotions better when something comes up,” she recommends.

“However, remember that constant worry can lead to a cycle of negative thoughts, causing more stress,” Batra emphasises.

Setting realistic expectations during the festive period is another way to cope better. The constant display of ‘happiness’ on social media feeds can be overwhelming for people who anyway believe their lives are dull and boring.

“Limiting social media time or being more mindful of what you consume can keep you feeling good about yourself (and your idea of celebrations) during these times. Set more realistic expectations for yourself and focus on authentic celebrations rather than performance to see external validation,” says Ruuh.

Creating small, personal traditions or rituals that bring such individuals joy, is the first step to overcome comparison. It could be as simple as lighting a diya in solitude, decorating a corner of the home or meditating.

Another important tip is to fix a budget not just financially but also regarding the time spent on socialising. “It could mean taking out time for yourself and denying a few invites or obligations. Make a more conscious and meaningful choice to have a more joyous festival,” adds Ruuh.

Self-care often takes a backseat, especially for those who go all out to prepare for the festival. It's important to get a breather and focus on activities that help relieve stress. “It involves taking active steps to improve physical, emotional, and mental health. This could mean going out for walks, engaging in a reading session, watching or listening to something you like,” shares Batra.

One must also find ways to eat healthy and a well-balanced diet. Preparing lighter, nutritious options alongside traditional dishes ensures one doesn't lose out on the fun and yet takes care of their health.

“These small adjustments can help maintain energy levels and reduce post-festive burnout,” mentions Ruuh.

Lastly, plan for breaks between social events to recharge. “For instance, block out quiet times before and after gatherings where you can unwind and process the interactions. This can help you manage social fatigue and ensure that you’re more present and engaged during gatherings,” concludes Ruuh.