Remembering Cafe Coffee Day's VG Siddhartha (and other top stories of the day)Team YS
A lot happened over coffee, and a lot more will. Because you deemed it so.
Thank you, VG Siddhartha.
Rest in peace.
Bounce completes 5 million rides in Bengaluru
Dockless bike-sharing player, Bounce, on Wednesday said that it has reached a significant milestone of 60,000 rides per day in Bengaluru. Within 10 months of inception, the startup saw over 5 million rides, covering 30 million kilometres. This makes Bounce one of the fastest-growing shared mobility startups in the world, perching it at par with global players.
Zomato now delivers food in 500 cities in India
Foodtech unicorn Zomato announced that its food delivery service is now available in 500 cities across India. The company said that at the beginning of June this year, users in over 300 cities in India could order food through Zomato.
Indegene wants to reach $500M revenue in 5 years
Bengaluru-based Indegene works with 75 of the world’s largest pharma companies. It crunches numbers to prepare legally compliant clinical data, which helps pharma companies communicate comprehensive details of a specific drug to medical representatives and doctors. In this conversation, Co-founder Manish Gupta talks about the company’s growth, future plans, and more.
Our Voix aims to create awareness on sexual abuse
Youth-led organisation Our Voix is working towards preventing child sexual abuse by sensitising children, teachers, and parents. It has reached out to 50 schools and colleges and 10 NGOs across four cities till now, and aims to step up its efforts this year.
Acyclic Labs enables secure, scalable smart contract solutions
Bengaluru-based blockchain startup’s product Sentinel offers token-less, powerful and easy-to-use smart contract solutions to enterprises. In a video interview with YourStory, the founders reveal why they decided to bet big on Blockchain.
What led to the birth of billion-dollar logistics startup Rivigo
Rivigo was set up in 2014 by former Mckinsey consultants Deepak Garg (37) and Gazal (33) with the idea of creating a relay truck model, where no driver would drive for more than four-five hours at a stretch and would return home the same day.
Entrepreneurs driving change with sustainable living startups
Multiple studies show that the future of the world is bleak if we don't mend our ways and adopt green living practices. These six women entrepreneurs are encouraging people to adopt more sustainable lifestyles with their socially and environmentally conscious products.
