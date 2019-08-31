A
Art and Culture

From imagination to inspiration: how user engagement builds deeper customer connections

Quality, design, and scale are helping Kunsthaus Zurich in its journey to become Switzerland's largest art museum. This photo essay showcase some of the outstanding creative works in this popular art hub.

Madanmohan Rao
31st Aug 2019
Quality, design and scale are helping Kunsthaus Zurich in its journey to become Switzerland’s largest art museum. This photo essay showcase some of the outstanding creative works in this popular art hub.


Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 375 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


With over 4,500 paintings and sculptures in its collection, Kunsthaus Zurich is one of Switzerland’s major art galleries. There are also 95,000 prints and drawings, 500 photographs, and 550 video works in stock, says Kristin Steiner, Communications Director, in a chat with YourStory.

In addition to the quality of the collection, the design of the exhibitions and range of visitor activities make the gallery a popular art destination. For example, there are team-building activities for companies on how to cultivate passion, energy and a larger purpose.


The world of creative images at the Kunsthaus helps spur dialogue and collaborate towards a shared sense of understanding and priorities. Combining issues of process, materials and impact helps create a holistic understanding of values, systems and strategy. The workshops are led by artist-coaches like Jörg Reckhenrich and the Open Mind Academy.


On Sundays there are art brunches, and Thursdays are for evening after-work sessions for corporate employees. The gallery also offers two-hour workshops and modules on art history. Kunsthaus Zurich, after all, hosts the largest collection of Edvard Munch (The Scream) artworks outside Norway and the most extensive gathering of works by Alberto Giacometti in a museum (see Part I of our coverage here).


The lineup of artists, some of whom are featured in this photo essay, includes Piet Mondrian, Henry Moore, Alexander Calder, Ernst Barlach, Constantin Brancusi, Max Ernst, Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbein, and August Scherer. More artworks will be on display once the new extension to Kunsthaus Zurich opens in 2021, making it Switzerland’s largest art museum, overtaking Basel.

The original museum was launched in 1910; the extension is designed by David Chipperfield Architects. The renovated gallery is expected to boost visitor numbers to as many as 400,000 a year from 2022, up from 320,000 visitors in 2016.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and see how you can bring your local art hubs into the global spotlight?


Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

