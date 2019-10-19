A

Reliance Jio reports net profit of Rs 990 crore; Why Ratan Tata is investing in this EV startup

Reliance Jio added 103 million subscribers over the last 12 months, and now covers 99 percent of India's population. Here's how much data Jio users consumed.

By Team YS
19th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Thanks to cheaper internet, users are increasingly leveraging video content apps for entertainment. People are just not enjoying viewing videos, but are also creating and sharing their own in abundance.


The 450-million monthly active internet user base in India has helped platforms like TikTok, Vigo, Like, and Roposo, grow in the market. Meet Firework, another app that allows you to shoot and upload short videos.


App Friday

Reliance Jio reports net profit of Rs 990 crore

reliance industries mukesh ambani


Reliance Jio added 103 million subscribers over the last 12 months, and now covers 99 percent of India's population. Here's how much data Jio users consumed.

How Tech Japan is creating a bridge between India and Japan

Naotaka Nishiyama

Naotaka Nishiyama, Founder of TechJapan

Founded in February 2019 by Naotaka Nishiyama, Tech Japan has set its sights on Indian talent. The platform aims to foster collaboration and growth by connecting Indians to top Japanese technology companies.

Why Ratan Tata is investing in this EV startup

I have a dream of an India where everyone has equal opportunity: Ratan Tata

The former Chairman of Tata Sons, and Kapil Shelke, Founder of the Mumbai-based startup, spoke to YourStory on how this investment will propel growth in the EV segment. Tork is set to launch its first e-bike in early 2020.

How Silpakarman provides livelihood to artisans in Tripura

Silpakarman

Founded by Akshya Shree, Silpakarman is a for-profit social enterprise that works with artisan clusters in Tripura to fashion a contemporary range of products that includes furniture, home décor products, and others.

Mumbai startup Bakbuck is bringing kitty parties online

Bakbuck

Team Bakbuck

Bakbuck is a vernacular social contesting platform that targets Indian homemakers. It recently raised an undisclosed amount from gaming platform Nazara Technologies.

How Young India is fuelling the future of stem cell therapy

Stem cell

A stem cell donation is as simple and painless as a blood donation.

With the number of stem cell donors in India remaining sub-par, many youngsters, NGOs, and medical professionals are working on raising awareness and getting people to sign up to save lives.

Meet NeuroLeap, a startup for the human brain

Kumaar Bagrodia, Founder and CEO of NeuroLeap

Kumaar Bagrodia, Founder and CEO of NeuroLeap

Championing the human brain’s many wonders is Mumbai-based startup NeuroLeap, founded by Kumaar Bagrodia in 2017. It uses technology to understand the brain and enhance its ability to perform at an optimal level.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

OYO Weddingz goes omnichannel, to have 200 retail stores in 30 cities by 2020: CEO Sandeep Lodha

Rashi Varshney

Reliance Jio crosses 355 million subscribers, net profit up 45.3 pc

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Reliance Jio reports net profit of Rs 990 crore; Why Ratan Tata is investing in this EV startup
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Vivo Z1x review: a power-packed mid-range smartphone, but lacks finesse

Sahil Bhalla

How this Mumbai startup achieved a 100 percent MoM revenue growth teaching kids to code

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Jobs Roundup] Want to work with EV startups? Here are a few openings

Apurva P

[Tech30] This IIT Madras-incubated startup is protecting corporate data with quantum technology

Roshni Balaji

Reliance Jio crosses 355 million subscribers, net profit up 45.3 pc

Sohini Mitter

Avalon Labs founder Varun Mayya says your passion and others’ belief will keep you going in the entrepreneurship journey #WeBelieveYouCan

Jerlin Justus

India is a special market for us: Larry Illg of Prosus Ventures at Swiggy's Gigabytes

Sindhu Kashyap

Tax filing startup ClearTax acquires Dose FM to strengthen mobile capabilities

Tarush Bhalla

We are investing significantly on ‘pods’ to solve the supply gap: Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety

Sindhu Kashyap

From preservation to promotion: how this art platform showcases India’s art diversity

Madanmohan Rao

OYO launches online portal for travel agents

Press Trust of India

Karnataka tops innovation ranking of states, best investment destination in India: Niti Aayog

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore