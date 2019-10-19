Reliance Jio reports net profit of Rs 990 crore; Why Ratan Tata is investing in this EV startup

Thanks to cheaper internet, users are increasingly leveraging video content apps for entertainment. People are just not enjoying viewing videos, but are also creating and sharing their own in abundance.





The 450-million monthly active internet user base in India has helped platforms like TikTok, Vigo, Like, and Roposo, grow in the market. Meet Firework, another app that allows you to shoot and upload short videos.









Reliance Jio added 103 million subscribers over the last 12 months, and now covers 99 percent of India's population. Here's how much data Jio users consumed.

Naotaka Nishiyama, Founder of TechJapan

Founded in February 2019 by Naotaka Nishiyama, Tech Japan has set its sights on Indian talent. The platform aims to foster collaboration and growth by connecting Indians to top Japanese technology companies.

The former Chairman of Tata Sons, and Kapil Shelke, Founder of the Mumbai-based startup, spoke to YourStory on how this investment will propel growth in the EV segment. Tork is set to launch its first e-bike in early 2020.

Founded by Akshya Shree, Silpakarman is a for-profit social enterprise that works with artisan clusters in Tripura to fashion a contemporary range of products that includes furniture, home décor products, and others.

Team Bakbuck

Bakbuck is a vernacular social contesting platform that targets Indian homemakers. It recently raised an undisclosed amount from gaming platform Nazara Technologies.

A stem cell donation is as simple and painless as a blood donation.

With the number of stem cell donors in India remaining sub-par, many youngsters, NGOs, and medical professionals are working on raising awareness and getting people to sign up to save lives.

Kumaar Bagrodia, Founder and CEO of NeuroLeap

Championing the human brain’s many wonders is Mumbai-based startup NeuroLeap, founded by Kumaar Bagrodia in 2017. It uses technology to understand the brain and enhance its ability to perform at an optimal level.

