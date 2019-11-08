Google India appoints Sanjay Gupta as new country manager

Sanjay will contribute to Google’s ongoing efforts to expand the internet ecosystem in the country, by driving internet adoption and accelerating innovation, the tech giant said in a release.

By Sujata Sangwan
8th Nov 2019
Google on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjay Gupta as its new Country Manager and Vice President of Sales and Operations for India. He will take on the role early next year and be based out of Mumbai working closely with the teams in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Bangalore

 

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Beaumont, President of APAC, Google, said, 

 

“Our ongoing engagement in India is a source of pride for both our Googlers in India but also around the world. Our Indian operation is important and strategic for its own sake but also for the innovation which then feeds breakthroughs elsewhere in Google. We are delighted to have Sanjay join us.” 
Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Sanjay joins Google from Star and Disney India where he was the managing director. During that time, he played a pivotal role in Star becoming the largest media company in India. Sanjay played an instrumental role in extending the channel's traditional television content to digital consumers through the Hotstar platform. He is also widely credited for building Star's sports business through the acquisition of marquee cricketing properties and the launch of the hugely popular kabaddi and football leagues, Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.

 

Speaking about his appointment, Sanjay said,


“I am delighted to take on the challenge of leading and shaping Google’s charter in India. It is an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve some of India’s unique challenges and make the internet an engine of economic growth for people and communities.”

Sanjay is a postgraduate from IIM Kolkata and a graduate in engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. 


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


