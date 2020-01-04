In 2020, startups will transform Indian retail distribution (and other top stories of the day)

By Team YS
4th Jan 2020
Data is the new oil, especially in the Indian retail industry. Since almost a decade ago, ecommerce has changed the way consumers look at retailing in India. 


Organised retail and ecommerce have brought in superior supply chain capabilities and price efficiencies that have brought down the end cost for the consumer. However, organised retail makes up only 10 percent of India's consumption story. Small stores and distributors have been able to survive with their small net margins of three percent without technology. 


But, over the last six years, there have been concerted efforts from brands and startups to work with distributors and kirana establishments by providing them technology and empowering them with data to change the way they reach customers.


Will 2020 be the year when these retail establishments are powered by technology? Let’s find out.


Retail

Let's explore Breaker, the Instagram for podcasts

Breaker lead image

Breaker is a unique blend of a podcast player and a social network for listeners. It recently rolled out on Android, and was adjudged 'the best podcast app' by Product Hunt.


How Ananya Birla traverses different worlds to make an impact

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla, 25, is a serial entrepreneur, musician, and a strong advocate of mental health. Her goal is to do what she loves and make a positive impact in whatever she does.


Here's how India partied on New Year's Eve, reveals Ola

Ola

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn released data based on the trends observed on New Year’s Eve, revealing that people across India travelled over 20 million kilometres on the Ola platform on December 31.


Key issues society and government need to focus on this year

Key Issues that will matter.

From climate change to food security, groundwater conservation, making society safer for women, and effective waste management, SocialStory lists seven key issues we need to focus on in 2020.


Ahmedabad-based LegalWiz.in is making starting up easier

LegalWiz.in

Team LegalWiz.in

LegalWiz.in, with its in-house CS and CAs, is making legal compliance simple, affordable, and transparent for early-stage startups and small businesses. Its client list includes Flipkart, Bank of Baroda, Vyapaar Samachar, and Instamojo. 


RV Enterprises is a Rs 7.9 Cr B2B marketplace for granite exports

rv enterprises

RV Enterprises founders Vickram Singh (left) and Ramesh Rao (right)

RV Enterprises was started in Bengaluru in 2016 by Vickram Singh and Ramesh Rao. The business has made Rs 7.9 crore turnover from selling granite. In 2020, the company plans to venture into a multi-category model and onboard handicrafts, artwork, and dry fruits sellers.


Govt approves 2,636 new charging stations in 62 cities

Electric Vehicles Getting Charged

The government has given sanction the setting up of 2,636 charging stations in 62 cities across 24 states and union territories under the FAME India scheme, which will encourage original equipment manufacturers to launch new electric vehicle models. 


