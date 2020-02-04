What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work

#FoW2020 will span over two days – February 28 and 29 – in Bengaluru, designed to take more than 2,000 participants through the next frontiers of innovation and technologies.

By Team YS
4th Feb 2020
In the last few years, India has witnessed a rise in technological innovations and the adoption of cutting-edge practices. While tech heads across industries are constantly exploring innovative use-cases to define better problems, engineering teams have been hustling to up-skill themselves to come up with solutions. 


It is only natural that both sides have many assumptions, conflicts, and questions around what works and what doesn't. With this in mind, YourStory brings you the third edition of Future of Work with together the best minds of the tech industry – at an even bigger scale. 


Watch out for more details on YourStory’s Future of Work Conference. And, go ahead and book your tickets to get an early-bird rate today.


