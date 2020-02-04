What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work

In the last few years, India has witnessed a rise in technological innovations and the adoption of cutting-edge practices. While tech heads across industries are constantly exploring innovative use-cases to define better problems, engineering teams have been hustling to up-skill themselves to come up with solutions.





Decoding Budget 2020: Ganesh Raju, Founder and CEO, Turbostart; YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma; Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital; Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Partner, Ideaspring Capital; and Sharad Sharma, Co-founder, iSPIRT Foundation.

A day after Nirmala Sitharaman tabled her second Union Budget, YourStory’s Shradha Sharma moderates a panel that decodes the many announcements for India’s startup ecosystem. The panelists are unanimous that there is ‘intent’, but it needs to be translated into action.





Ola UK Launch

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola will get on the road in London from February 10. Speaking exclusively to YourStory, Simon Smith, Head of International Operations, details out the key challenges and the startup's plans.





In 2011, Simran Mangharam founded Floh with her husband, Siddharth Mangharam. The only phygital dating service in the world, the community of smart, like-minded professionals looking for a meaningful relationship claims over 10,000 paid members till now.





From a Seed fund for early-stage startups to ESOPs deference and tax relief, Budget 2020-21 proposed a host of incentives for startups





39-year-old Narsimha Chary showing a demo.

Thirty-nine-year-old Narsimha Chary has collaborated with various panchayats and civic bodies to successfully re-glow more than 10 lakh tube lights throughout India.





The Japanese Venture Capital Association is launching a new fund to support POCs of Indian tech startups. Japan's external trade organisation is connecting them with local entrepreneurs and industry bodies.





Founders of Aspagteq Technology- Anurag Ranjan and Aawesh Dahiya

Aspagteq Technology is a Noida-based company making robots in the field of education, retail and corporates and clocks a turnover of Rs 4.5 crore annually.





