What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work
#FoW2020 will span over two days – February 28 and 29 – in Bengaluru, designed to take more than 2,000 participants through the next frontiers of innovation and technologies.
In the last few years, India has witnessed a rise in technological innovations and the adoption of cutting-edge practices. While tech heads across industries are constantly exploring innovative use-cases to define better problems, engineering teams have been hustling to up-skill themselves to come up with solutions.
It is only natural that both sides have many assumptions, conflicts, and questions around what works and what doesn't. With this in mind, YourStory brings you the third edition of Future of Work with together the best minds of the tech industry – at an even bigger scale.
Watch out for more details on YourStory’s Future of Work Conference. And, go ahead and book your tickets to get an early-bird rate today.
Decoding Budget 2020: What it really means for India's startup ecosystem
A day after Nirmala Sitharaman tabled her second Union Budget, YourStory’s Shradha Sharma moderates a panel that decodes the many announcements for India’s startup ecosystem. The panelists are unanimous that there is ‘intent’, but it needs to be translated into action.
London will be a key market for Ola this year: Simon Smith
Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola will get on the road in London from February 10. Speaking exclusively to YourStory, Simon Smith, Head of International Operations, details out the key challenges and the startup's plans.
This entrepreneur's search for Mr Right led to dating community Floh
In 2011, Simran Mangharam founded Floh with her husband, Siddharth Mangharam. The only phygital dating service in the world, the community of smart, like-minded professionals looking for a meaningful relationship claims over 10,000 paid members till now.
Startups say Budget encouraging, implementation will be key
From a Seed fund for early-stage startups to ESOPs deference and tax relief, Budget 2020-21 proposed a host of incentives for startups
This engineer is helping dead tube lights re-glow with its patented innovation
Thirty-nine-year-old Narsimha Chary has collaborated with various panchayats and civic bodies to successfully re-glow more than 10 lakh tube lights throughout India.
JETRO plays matchmaker between Indian tech startups and Japanese VCs
The Japanese Venture Capital Association is launching a new fund to support POCs of Indian tech startups. Japan's external trade organisation is connecting them with local entrepreneurs and industry bodies.
This Noida company makes robots for daily use in offices and retail stores
Aspagteq Technology is a Noida-based company making robots in the field of education, retail and corporates and clocks a turnover of Rs 4.5 crore annually.
