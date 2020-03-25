Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 25

Today was the first day of the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus cases in the country. The lockdown will be observed for 21 days (till April 14), and people have been asked to stay and work from home. Only essential services like food, water, medicine, financial services, and healthcare have been allowed to operate.





However, due to the initial panic and confusion caused after yesterday's announcement, many gig economy workers were reportedly harassed by the police in many cities, including Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, for violating the curfew.





According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 600, with 10 deaths being reported. The highest number of cases are currently in Maharashtra, followed by Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat.









According to new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, RBI and RBI-regulated financial markets are exempted from the purview of the lockdown. Minister of Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that companies using their expenditure to fight the coronavirus crisis in the country will be considered as a CSR activity as per the Company Act 2013.





Internationally, the US and Spain saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, each of them crossing 5,000.





Next in line to the British throne, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, was tested positive for the disease. He and his spouse, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have self-isolated at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. The total number of infections crossed 440,000, with close to 20,000 deaths being reported.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak:





Coronavirus lockdown: Delivery personnel beaten up by police as people struggle for essential goods





Amid the global coronavirus crisis and the ongoing country-wide lockdown, as people scramble for basic supplies and essential goods, disturbing reports of police brutality have emerged.





How has India consumed so far in the first fortnight of COVID-19





People have stacked up on tea, coffee, baby food, soaps, and sauces. It's the kirana stores that are doing well as opposed to large retail stores.





Coronavirus: Remote working software and productivity tools beyond Zoom





Remote working is the new normal in a post-coronavirus world. Zoom's sudden spike is testimony to that. But, collaboration software goes way beyond that.





Flipkart resumes services of grocery and other essentials





Flipkart had temporarily suspended its operations on Wednesday morning due to lack of clarity on ecommerce companies resuming operations due to coronavirus lockdown but the assurance from the Government has settled the matter for now.





Coronavirus: How should startups negotiate these difficult times?





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, containing costs with a sense of urgency is crucial. At most startups, people and marketing comprise the major costs, and it is imperative to address both quickly.





Coronavirus: Karnataka govt issues passes to regulate movement of people





A circular issued by the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru and the Government of Karnataka stated that a pass system will be put in place to regulate the movement of people to curb further transmission of coronavirus.





Coronavirus: UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19





Next in line to the British throne, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.





Doctors are seeing a silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic. But what's it?





As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises, doctors say the pandemic is leading to a behavioural shift, and making Indians more aware and responsive to illness and health issues.





Coronavirus: This woman is helping people unable to venture out during lockdown





Mahita Nagaraj, 38, started Caremonger India in Bengaluru to deliver daily necessities to homes of the elderly, or those who have special needs and are not in a position to venture out by themselves amid the coronavirus lockdown.





How this Facebook group is rallying to help the homeless amid coronavirus crisis





Started to resolve issues that bachelors face while looking for accommodation, Facebook group Flat and Flatmates is now focusing on finding shelter for beggars, homeless people, and daily wagers during the coronavirus lockdown.





Can cell-based therapy be helpful in tackling coronavirus?





Research published in the peer-reviewed journal Aging and Disease suggests that mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy could be effective in treating coronavirus infections.





Indian Bank announces additional funding for MSMEs amid coronavirus outbreak; 60 months repayment tenure





Indian Bank has announced additional funding for MSMEs, retail customers, pensioners, and self-help groups.





Coronavirus: Flipkart announces temporary suspension of services





The temporary suspension of services by Flipkart seems to be a direct impact of the coronavirus lockdown as it has caused major disruption to supply chain infrastructure. However, the etailer said it would be 'back' soon.





Coronavirus: YouTube, Netflix, Facebook reduce bit rate to mitigate network congestion





Consumption of digital content has gone up manifold as people are forced to stay indoors the entire country is under lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.





Coronavirus: Urban Company to set up relief fund for temporary workers, contractors





This fund will be used to provide sustenance support to individuals and their families over the next few months, till the situation returns to normalcy, the company said in a statement.





MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra, Rajesh Magow to draw 'zero salary' due to COVID-19 impact





Group Executive Chairman Deep Kalra and its Group CEO Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip have decided to take 'zero salary' from April 2020 as the company plans to undertake multiple "tough measures" to keep overall expenses at a minimum.





Coronavirus: FMCG firms limit operations only to essential items





FMCG makers are now only producing essential items at manufacturing units amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They have adopted work from home for all employees at their head and regional offices.





Coronavirus: NPR, first phase of Census, deferred due to countrywide lockdown





Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and country-wide lockdown, the NPR and Census exercises have been deferred until further orders.





Coronavirus: Experts peg India's cost of COVID-19 lockdown at $120B





Experts estimate that the cumulative shutdown cost around $120 billion or 4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), British brokerage Barclays said in a note, revising its FY21 growth forecast down by 1.7 percentage points to 3.5 percent.





Companies' expenditure to tackle COVID-19 to be considered as CSR activity: Govt





"It is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity," Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.





Events, entertainment industry says COVID-19 hit 60M livelihoods; seeks urgent govt help





The association claims that of the 60 million staff, 10 million have been directly impacted, and their livelihood is at risk as all major national events are postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Coronavirus: Government monitoring availability of essential commodities, says Paswan





Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has warned manufacturers and traders against profiteering. He added that the Centre is in touch with state governments to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities.





Coronavirus: Government bans export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine





The Centre's move to ban export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine comes after ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava's recommendation that it could be used for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases.





Coronavirus: Donald Trump warns shutdown could 'destroy a country'





Amid social distancing and quarantine measures across much of the US, President Donald Trump says he would 'love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter'.