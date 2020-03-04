The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato

Gunjan Patidar, Chief Technology Officer of Zomato, started as an intern at the company, and went on to build the foodtech unicorn’s core tech systems.

4th Mar 2020
Techie Tuesday

