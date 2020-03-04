The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato

Gunjan Patidar, Chief Technology Officer of Zomato, started as an intern at the company, and went on to build the foodtech unicorn’s core tech systems.





At YourStory’s Future of Work event, the Director of Technology of Sequoia Capital told engineers how an exponential impact can rise out of small changes.





Oppo’s Reno 3 Pro released in India on Monday. We give you all the details and specifications and tell you whether you should buy this smartphone.





The innovation hub of Lowe’s Companies is reimagining the operating model of a typical startup accelerator, creating a win-win situation.





Prasun Jain, Product Manager, Gojek

At YourStory’s Future of Work 2020, Prasun Jain, Product Manager of Gojek, explained how the startup developed its fastest-growing merchant product.





Ambee founders

Environment intelligence startup Ambee measures hyperlocal air quality data in real-time and makes it accessible to various stakeholders.





The NEC team

Nitya Electrocontrols (NEC) was started in Noida in 2002 by Prashant Srivastava. Presently, it has three manufacturing units.





The Adamant Eves, India's first and only all-women improv troupe.

The Adamant Eves started by performing in Bengaluru in 2017 and are now all set to perform at the Singapore Improv Festival.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!