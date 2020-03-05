How social commerce startups are taking India by storm

Social commerce startups are making merry as rising smartphone usage and low data costs have created a market of millions of first-time internet users in India.

By Team YS
5th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Rise of social commerce startups in India

social commerce startups

Social commerce startups are making merry as rising smartphone usage and low data costs have created a market of millions of first-time internet users in India.


SC ruling on cryptocurrency brings much-needed relief

Cryptocurrency

Lifting of the ban on cryptocurrency in India by the Supreme Court has been unanimously welcomed by players and crypto startups in this ecosystem.


There is no formula or magic wand for innovation

Sriram V Iyer

At YourStory’s Future of Work, Sriram Iyer, VP, Engineering, Flipkart, urged entrepreneurs to have the multi-disciplinary domain knowledge to foster innovation.


This online poker startup uses tech to raise the stakes

Pocket52

The founding team of Pocket52

Pocket52 claims to be India’s first cryptographically secure online poker platform. It has built a network model, and aims to expand to international markets.


How companies are safeguarding employees from coronavirus

Coronavirus

Many companies have asked their employees to work remotely, cancel business travel, and cut down operations in areas where the coronavirus infection is prevalent.


How Rapido reworked its strategy for operational efficiency

Product Roadmap - Rapido

Founders of Rapido

We take a closer look at Rapido, which scaled its product to launch in 25 cities in three months, and is touching profitability in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.


This NGO is fighting hunger, ensuring everyone gets a roti

Social Story

Founders of Roti Bank

Roti Bank serves hot baked rotis and also collects leftover food from events, homes, and social gatherings across cities, and distributes it to the underprivileged.


A diamond company’s success story spanning 115 years

KGK Group

Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman, KGK Group

Hong Kong-based KGK Group’s journey began in 1905. Today, it is as a major player in diamond business across Asia, North and South America, Europe, and Africa.


Here's what you need to develop products for space

YourStory

Richa Hukumchand, Chief Innovation Officer, Pixxel

At YourStory's Future of Work, Richa Hukumchand, Chief Innovation Officer, Pixxel, explains how product development for space takes place.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Ecommerce startup Soxytoes raises investment from Gurugram-based angel network

Apurva P

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Singapore startup FlixStock raises $2.5M from Wavemaker Partners, others

Debolina Biswas

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How social commerce startups are taking India by storm
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Future of Work 2020: Ravi Garikipati explains why financial inclusion is a must in India

Thimmaya Poojary

[Jobs Roundup] Use your skills and expertise to land a job at ecommerce giant Amazon

Debolina Biswas

These 18 inspiring quotes by former Wipro chairman Azim Premji show true leadership

Trisha Medhi

Future of Work 2020: ‘Startups should focus on team efficiency and not social media feedback while scaling’

Apurva P

Why startup employees may lose money with the government’s stock move

Ramarko Sengupta

[Startup Bharat] With over 90 lakh students, Hitbullseye is changing the course of MBA preparation for B2B and B2C customers

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore