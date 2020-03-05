How social commerce startups are taking India by storm
Social commerce startups are making merry as rising smartphone usage and low data costs have created a market of millions of first-time internet users in India.
SC ruling on cryptocurrency brings much-needed relief
Lifting of the ban on cryptocurrency in India by the Supreme Court has been unanimously welcomed by players and crypto startups in this ecosystem.
There is no formula or magic wand for innovation
At YourStory’s Future of Work, Sriram Iyer, VP, Engineering, Flipkart, urged entrepreneurs to have the multi-disciplinary domain knowledge to foster innovation.
This online poker startup uses tech to raise the stakes
Pocket52 claims to be India’s first cryptographically secure online poker platform. It has built a network model, and aims to expand to international markets.
How companies are safeguarding employees from coronavirus
Many companies have asked their employees to work remotely, cancel business travel, and cut down operations in areas where the coronavirus infection is prevalent.
How Rapido reworked its strategy for operational efficiency
We take a closer look at Rapido, which scaled its product to launch in 25 cities in three months, and is touching profitability in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.
This NGO is fighting hunger, ensuring everyone gets a roti
Roti Bank serves hot baked rotis and also collects leftover food from events, homes, and social gatherings across cities, and distributes it to the underprivileged.
A diamond company’s success story spanning 115 years
Hong Kong-based KGK Group’s journey began in 1905. Today, it is as a major player in diamond business across Asia, North and South America, Europe, and Africa.
Here's what you need to develop products for space
At YourStory's Future of Work, Richa Hukumchand, Chief Innovation Officer, Pixxel, explains how product development for space takes place.
