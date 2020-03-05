How social commerce startups are taking India by storm

Social commerce startups are making merry as rising smartphone usage and low data costs have created a market of millions of first-time internet users in India.





Lifting of the ban on cryptocurrency in India by the Supreme Court has been unanimously welcomed by players and crypto startups in this ecosystem.





At YourStory’s Future of Work, Sriram Iyer, VP, Engineering, Flipkart, urged entrepreneurs to have the multi-disciplinary domain knowledge to foster innovation.





The founding team of Pocket52

Pocket52 claims to be India’s first cryptographically secure online poker platform. It has built a network model, and aims to expand to international markets.





Many companies have asked their employees to work remotely, cancel business travel, and cut down operations in areas where the coronavirus infection is prevalent.





Founders of Rapido

We take a closer look at Rapido, which scaled its product to launch in 25 cities in three months, and is touching profitability in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.





Founders of Roti Bank

Roti Bank serves hot baked rotis and also collects leftover food from events, homes, and social gatherings across cities, and distributes it to the underprivileged.





Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman, KGK Group

Hong Kong-based KGK Group’s journey began in 1905. Today, it is as a major player in diamond business across Asia, North and South America, Europe, and Africa.





Richa Hukumchand, Chief Innovation Officer, Pixxel

At YourStory's Future of Work, Richa Hukumchand, Chief Innovation Officer, Pixxel, explains how product development for space takes place.





