Coronavirus updates for April 3

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to switch off their lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, and stand on their balconies with diyas, candles and torchlights to “mark the march from darkness to light”.





Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has spiked. According to Worldometer, India now has over 2,500 positive COVID-19 cases, with 72 reported deaths. In Delhi, the novel coronavirus cases spiral to 386, while Maharashtra's tally now stands at 490.





World Bank approved $1 billion emergency fund to India to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The fund will support better screening, contact tracing and laboratory diagnostics. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth to two percent for FY21 — a 30-year low.





On the other hand, Air India has closed all international and domestic routes till April 30, awaiting the government's decision post April 14.









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged nations to hold a ceasefire, warning that the worst of the pandemic was yet to come. The number of COVID-19 infections have crossed million, with over 56,000 deaths reported.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: How Paytm and McDonald's are doing their bit to support the fight against COVID-19





Paytm has partnered with fast-food chain McDonald’s to distribute burgers, chilli paneer pockets, and other food items to frontline workers, who are tirelessly working to contain the spread of COVID-19 across India.





Coronavirus: 8 tools and resources to guide you on COVID-19





As the novel coronavirus sweeps across India, it is imperative to stay aware, informed, and updated. Here’s YourStory’s quick guide on some useful tools and resources.





Coronavirus: Amazon India starts essential deliveries in 4 cities, through Amazon Pantry in 100 cities





Amazon India is waiving off storage fees for all brands whose products are stuck in their warehouses and will help them get back on track as soon as the lockdown is lifted.





How Practo is ramping up telemedicine services to deal with coronavirus





With a 100 percent week-on-week increase in teleconsultations due to coronavirus, Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Practo is focusing on ramping up its telemedicine services.





COVID-19: Paytm teams up with hotels to offer accommodation for healthcare professionals





Paytm, on Thursday, announced that it has launched a special hotel listings page on its app to support temporary accommodation needs of the medical frontline forces fighting COVID-19.





Curefit’s diagnostic vertical Carefit starts telemedicine services





In a conversation with YourStory, Madan Somasundaram, Head, Carefit, explains what the platform does, and what it aims to achieve in the near future.





Coronavirus: Google pledges $6.5M to fact-checkers fighting misinformation and fake news





Misinformation campaigns have ruled the roost since the coronavirus outbreak. Google is stepping in with funds and resources to help fight that.





Binny Bansal-backed Avail Finance helps gig economy workers during coronavirus crisis





Avail Finance's product ‘Assist’ is a financial solution for the gig economy platforms to help their workforce during COVID-19





Coronavirus: OYO has reached out to over 15 embassies to accommodate stranded tourists





OYO is in touch with over 15 diplomatic missions in India and has helped stranded foreign tourists from the US, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal, Australia, Chile, Argentina, and Indonesia with accommodation during the nationwide lockdown in OYO properties across different cities.





Coronavirus: Indian SMBs need to focus as the world looks beyond Made in China





Indian SMBs lost the opportunity to capitalise on the US-China trade war while countries like Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand benefited. Is the coronavirus crisis another opportunity knocking on the doors of SMBs in India?





Coronavirus: Car rental startup Revv to transport COVID-19 health workers for free





Hyundai Motor-backed mobility startup Revv is offering free transportation services in five cities for health workers actively engaged in coronavirus care.





Coronavirus: How Droom is helping Gurgaon Police beat COVID-19





In a set of recommendations, tech startup LogisticsNow reveals how technology and data can change the way we fight coronavirus with precise logistics.





COVID-19: An email to Anand Mahindra led entrepreneur Suhani Mohan to produce 3-ply masks with Mahindra engineers





An IIT graduate and co-founder of sanitary startup Saral designs, Suhani Mohan reached out to the Mahindra Group to convert the startup’s machine to make masks to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.





How Indian logistics can revamp despite coronavirus pandemic





In a set of recommendations, tech startup LogisticsNow reveals how technology and data can change the way we fight coronavirus with precise logistics.





How life science companies across the world are working to fight coronavirus





Pharma giants like Novartis, BD, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Pfizer, and Sanofi are focusing on potential vaccines and diagnostics to treat COVID-19.





[App Fridays] Get walking indoors during the coronavirus lockdown with this fitness app





Amid a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, fitness tracking app StepSetGo is encouraging users to walk indoors and earn rewards. We review the app.





Coronavirus: Omidyar Network India announces funds for organisations helping migrant labourers





As a part of its Rapid Response Funding Initiative for coronavirus, Omidyar Network India announced a funding of Rs 1 crore to 20 grassroots organisations.





Coronavirus: This Army man from Bihar is making and giving away masks for free





Apart from sewing masks, Sudhir Kumar, a JCO in the Indian Army, is also giving away other essential supplies to people in his village in Bihar for free.





Meet the man feeding Bengaluru’s hungry strays with home-cooked food amid coronavirus crisis





Praveen Kumar takes care of hungry strays by providing them with home-cooked meals during the coronavirus-led lockdown in Bengaluru.





Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on business and industry





Like any major threats in the history of human civilisation, we will in time overcome the implications unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic on an emerging economy like India.





Krishi Cress is helping boost our immunity during the coronavirus pandemic





At present, when people are focusing more on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Delhi-based Krishi Cress and Founder Achintya Anand are helping people boost their immunity with their many offerings.





Coronavirus: Indian scientists develop low-cost paper-strip test for COVID-19 testing





The CSIR lab based in Delhi is hoping that this new innovation will speed up the entire testing process to detect coronavirus cases early





PM Modi asks India to light up lamps to dispel darkness of coronavirus pandemic





In a move to boost morale and show solidarity, PM Narendra Modi asked Indians to rally together and light a diya, candle, torch, or mobile flashlight at 9 pm on Sunday to 'mark the march from darkness to light and help India defeat coronavirus.





How AI can become a powerful marketing tool to mitigate economic impacts of COVID-19





With entire countries under lockdown due to coronavirus, Artificial Intelligence can help market businesses and bring the economy back on track.





COVID-19 diary: Why we all have to row this boat together – experiences of a German social entrepreneur in India





In this exclusive first-person account, we share an expat entrepreneur’s view on the impact of COVID-19 in India, her responses to the crisis, and insights on how we can all move ahead.





Coronavirus: Bigbasket to hire 10,000 people for warehouses, delivery





Bigbasket, like other ecommerce companies, has been struggling to deliver orders during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.





World Bank approves $1B emergency funds for India to tackle COVID-19 outbreak





The World Bank's first set of aid projects, amounting to $1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries. The largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance, $1 billion, has gone to India.





Coronavirus lockdown: Startup ecosystem flags concerns in meeting with Piyush Goyal





Goyal held the meeting through video conference with the stakeholders of the startup ecosystem, including developers, angel investors, and others, to assess the impact of the coronavirus lockdown in the country.





Modi discusses COVID-19 lockdown with cricket icons, top Olympic sport athletes





Narendra Modi spoke to India's top athletes, including cricket stars such as current captain Virat Kohli, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, amid a national lockdown to combat the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic.





Coronavirus: Shah Rukh Khan announces series of initiatives to help citizens





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday announced several initiatives to help the Central and state governments in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.





Stay home, save lives: Google Doodle shares tips to prevent spread of coronavirus





Highlighting the importance of staying indoors to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection, search engine giant Google, on Friday, shared the message of "stay home, save lives" with a colourful doodle on its homepage.





Coronavirus: All you need to know about testing for COVID-19





Coronavirus: How PolicyBazaar is winning the lockdown, and the future of India's insurance industry